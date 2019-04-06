While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 6

Trump urges Fed to lower US interest rates

President Donald Trump said on Friday the US Federal Reserve should lower interest rates and take other unconventional measures to ease pressure on an economy that he said they slowed down.

"I think they should drop rates," Trump told reporters. "I think they really slowed us down. There's no inflation."

The US president also suggested that the central bank pursue an unconventional monetary policy called "quantitative easing" that was used to nurse the economy back after the global financial crisis.

The technique used from 2008 to 2014 involved buying trillions of government-sponsored bonds.

READ MORE HERE

G-7 urges halt to 'military movements' towards Tripoli

Group of Seven (G-7) foreign ministers on Friday urged an immediate halt to "all military activity and movements toward Tripoli" after commander Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive to take the Libyan capital.

The ministers, who met in the northern French resort town of Dinard, expressed their "deepest concern" about the flare up in fighting, although they did not name Haftar specifically.

Haftar, who backs a parallel government in east Libya, ordered an offensive on Tripoli on Thursday, the seat of the UN-backed unity government of the war-wracked country.

READ MORE HERE

Confucius descendants open memorial ceremony to video broadcasting

The descendants of Chinese philosopher Confucius on Friday held a memorial ceremony for their ancestor, with the entire process live broadcast by Chinese media.

This was the first time video cameras of media outlets were allowed in the annual family ceremony held in the city of Qufu, east China's Shandong Province.

Friday coincided with China's traditional Tomb-Sweeping Day, also known as Qingming Festival.

READ MORE HERE

Harlem Globetrotters wow fans with their magical brand of basketball

How Choon On does not remember the Harlem Globetrotters that came to Singapore in the 1970s when he first watched them live with his father.

But How, who reckoned he was five or six years old then, remembers the stunts and the moment that made him fall in love with them: When they threw popcorn instead of a basketball.

That was the first and only live Globetrotters show he has attended, until Friday night when he relived the spins and high-flying dunks at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with his 80-year-old father.

READ MORE HERE

Liverpool beat Southampton 3-1 to return to top of Premier League

Late goals by Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson earned Liverpool a crucial 3-1 victory at Southampton to move them back to the top of the Premier League on Friday.

For the second week running Liverpool looked like losing ground on Manchester City in a titanic title race, but once again Juergen Klopp's side would not be denied as they edged a step closer to a first league title since 1990.

With games running out they lead City by two points, although Pep Guardiola's champions have a game in hand.

READ MORE HERE