While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 5

Sri Lanka opposition rejects unity offer, demands president resign
Sri Lanka's opposition on Monday (April 4) dismissed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's invitation to join a unity government as "nonsensical" and instead demanded he resign over the country's worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicines.
Rajapaksa's overture came as armed troops looked to quell more demonstrations over what the government acknowledges is the country's worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.
Police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse thousands of protesters trying to storm the private home of the prime minister - the president's elder brother and the head of the political clan - in Tangalle, once a bastion of support for the family in the island's south.
Russia maintains gas deliveries as Europe mulls tighter sanctions
Russia maintained gas flows through key pipeline routes into Europe on Monday (April 4), despite uncertainty over payment terms and as the EU said it would "significantly tighten" further sanctions against Moscow amid allegations of war crimes in Ukraine.
Physical gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, at Germany's Mallnow border point see-sawed over the weekend and last stood at zero, data from operator Gascade showed.
Auction results showed gas giant Gazprom booked some upcoming westbound gas transit capacity via Yamal.
Germany makes Covid-19 quarantine voluntary from May 1
Germany will no longer impose compulsory quarantines on people infected with the coronavirus from May 1, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said Monday (April 4).
Isolation remains "strongly recommended", said Lauterbach, but he added that it will from next month be done "on a voluntary basis".
"The current rules work but (it) is not necessary in the long term," he said.
Football: Arsenal top-four hopes suffer blow with 3-0 defeat at Palace
Arsenal's hopes of securing a top-four Premier League finish this season were dealt a blow as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday (April 4).
Arsenal were put to the sword in the first half by the clinical hosts, with goals from forwards Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew giving Palace a deserved 2-0 interval lead.
Arsenal improved after the break, with Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard missing big chances to get their team back into the match. Their wastefulness proved costly as Wilfried Zaha put the game to bed with a penalty 16 minutes from time.
Squid Game season 2 not before late 2024: Creator
Fans of Squid Game had better not be holding their breath. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has yet to write the script for season two and said Monday (April 4) it would likely not be released before late 2024.
"I have to work on season two. Hopefully I can show it to the fans by the end of 2024," the South Korean writer-director said at the MIPTV festival in Cannes in the south of France.
A day earlier at the adjoining Canneseries festival, he had admitted to writing only three pages of the script for the follow-up to the violent mega-hit.