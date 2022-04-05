While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 5

Sri Lanka opposition rejects unity offer, demands president resign

Sri Lanka's opposition on Monday (April 4) dismissed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's invitation to join a unity government as "nonsensical" and instead demanded he resign over the country's worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

Rajapaksa's overture came as armed troops looked to quell more demonstrations over what the government acknowledges is the country's worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse thousands of protesters trying to storm the private home of the prime minister - the president's elder brother and the head of the political clan - in Tangalle, once a bastion of support for the family in the island's south.

