While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 4

Sri Lanka cabinet resigns after protesters defy curfew

Sri Lanka's entire cabinet aside from the president and his sibling prime minister resigned from their posts Sunday (April 3) as the ruling political clan seeks to resolve a mounting economic crisis, with a social media blackout failing to halt another day of anti-government demonstrations.

The South Asian nation is facing severe shortages of food, fuel and other essentials - along with record inflation and crippling power cuts - in its most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

All 26 ministers in the cabinet aside from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa submitted letters of resignation at a late-night meeting, education minister Dinesh Gunawardena told reporters.

