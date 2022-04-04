While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 4

Sri Lanka cabinet resigns after protesters defy curfew
Sri Lanka's entire cabinet aside from the president and his sibling prime minister resigned from their posts Sunday (April 3) as the ruling political clan seeks to resolve a mounting economic crisis, with a social media blackout failing to halt another day of anti-government demonstrations.
The South Asian nation is facing severe shortages of food, fuel and other essentials - along with record inflation and crippling power cuts - in its most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.
All 26 ministers in the cabinet aside from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa submitted letters of resignation at a late-night meeting, education minister Dinesh Gunawardena told reporters.
Germany says West to agree more sanctions on Russia after Bucha killings
Germany said on Sunday (April 3) that the West would agree to impose more sanctions on Russia in the coming days after Ukraine accused Russian forces of war crimes near Kyiv, ratcheting up the already vast economic pressure on Russia over its invasion.
Russia's economy is facing the gravest crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union after the United States and its allies imposed crippling sanctions due to Putin's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Russia on Sunday denied its forces were responsible for the deaths of civilians in the town of Bucha and said Ukraine had staged a performance for the Western media.
Residents flee Kramatorsk fearing Russian offensive
Hundreds of people fled the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Sunday (April 3), fearing a possible Russian offensive as Moscow focuses its attacks on the south and east of the country.
AFP journalists saw women, children and elderly people boarding a train at the station in Kramatorsk in the Donbass region.
The departure took place in an orderly fashion with the help of volunteers on the platform, but the mood was one of sorrow, resignation and anguish.
Football: Five-star Spurs hammer Newcastle to move into top four
Tottenham Hotspur moved into the Premier League top four after a second-half blitz of goals from Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn fired them to an emphatic 5-1 win over Newcastle United at home on Sunday (April 3).
Much of the first half was played in Newcastle territory but Spurs failed to find a way through their opponents before the away side grabbed a surprise lead in the 39th minute through Fabian Schar, who drilled home a low free kick past Hugo Lloris.
Newcastle's lead, however, lasted only four minutes when Ben Davies got ahead of his marker to meet a delightful Son cross to level the game and bring to life a dour half that had initially promised little.
Tennis: Alcaraz beats Ruud to capture Miami Open title
Spanish 14th seed Carlos Alcaraz capped a dream run at the Miami Open with a 7-5 6-4 win over Norwegian world number eight Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday to secure his first ATP Masters 1000 crown.
Alcaraz was roughed up by Ruud in the early stages of the match between the two up-and-coming players but roared back from a 4-1 deficit to take the opener with an overhead smash on his third set point.
From there, the 18-year-old Spaniard refused to relinquish control as he broke Ruud twice to jump ahead 3-0 in the second set and went on to became the youngest champion in the 37-year-old tournament's history when he coolly served out the match to love in the final game.