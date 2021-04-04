While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 4

Jordan military tells king’s half-brother to halt destabilising actions

Jordanian King Abdullah’s half-brother and former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein has been told to halt actions used to target the country’s “security and stability”, the military said on Saturday.

In a statement published on the state news agency, it said this was part of a broader, ongoing security investigation in which a former minister, a member of the royal family and unnamed others were detained.

Army chief Yusef Huneity denied reports that Prince Hamza had been arrested but said he was told to “stop activities that are being exploited to target Jordan’s security and stability”.

He did not specify what such actions were.

READ MORE HERE

'Golden Parade' carries pharaohs to new home in Egyptian capital

A procession of floats carried the mummified remains of 22 pharaohs, including Egypt's most powerful ancient queen, through Cairo on Saturday evening, in an eye-catching parade to a new resting place.

Under hefty security, the mummies were driven on floats 7km across the capital from the iconic Egyptian Museum to the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation.

Dubbed the "Pharaohs' Golden Parade", the 18 kings and four queens travelled in order, oldest first, each aboard a separate vehicle decorated in ancient Egyptian style.

READ MORE HERE

Private details of 500 million Facebook users offered on hacker site

A person says they are offering leaked information on more than 500 million Facebook users - including phone numbers and other data - virtually for free.

Alon Gal, co-founder of Israeli cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock, said on Saturday the database appears to be the same set of Facebook-linked telephone numbers that has been circulating in hacker circles since January and whose existence was first reported by tech publication Motherboard.

Reuters was not immediately able to vet the information, which is being offered for a few euros' worth of digital credit on a well-known site for low-level hackers, but Gal said he had verified the authenticity of at least some of the data by comparing it against phone numbers of people he knew.

READ MORE HERE

Beach crowds defy Covid-19 restrictions across Catalonia

Beaches were packed across Catalonia on Saturday as fine spring weather attracted sunseekers despite government warnings to avoid breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

In Barcelona, Tarragona and other popular cities along the coast of the northeastern Spanish region, crowds gathered on the beaches, some lacking masks or ignoring social distancing.

On a popular beach near central Barcelona, dozens of partygoers had danced on Friday, some flouting regulations designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, police said on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

Arteta shocked as Arsenal outclassed by 'exceptional' Liverpool

Mikel Arteta said standards have to improve at Arsenal after the Gunners were outclassed in a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday to realistically end their chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

By contrast, Liverpool surged back into contention for a place in next season's Champions League with one of their best performances of the season at the Emirates.

Diogo Jota came off the bench to score twice either side of Mohamed Salah's 26th goal of the season as Jurgen Klopp's men closed to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

READ MORE HERE