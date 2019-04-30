While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 30

ISIS leaders to be ‘delivered justice’ after al-Baghdadi tape: US

The United States vowed Monday (April 29) that it would track down and defeat surviving leaders of the Islamic State movement after its elusive supremo Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi appeared to speak in a newly released videotape.

The US-led coalition against the group will fight across the world to “ensure an enduring defeat of these terrorists and that any leaders who remain are delivered the justice that they deserve,” a State Department spokesman said.

In Baghdadi’s first purported appearance in five years, a cross-legged speaker said to be the world’s most wanted man referred to the group’s defeat last month in its final redoubt of Baghouz and threatened revenge attacks.

READ MORE HERE

Boeing wins confidence of shareholders, prepares for key 737 Max test flight

Boeing executives successfully beat back shareholder challenges to their authority on Monday (April 29) as the company signalled it expects regulators to take a key step next week in the effort to get the 737 Max back in the air following two deadly crashes.

The aerospace giant, under scrutiny following the crashes that killed 346 passengers and crew and grounded the Max worldwide, won a vote of confidence from its investors, even as company management faced tough questions over plane design and the possible missteps in getting the aircraft to market.

Boeing expects the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to conduct a test flight by the end of next week of the software fix the company developed for the flight system on the 737 Max, a company spokesman said Monday. That would be a critical step in certifying the aircraft as flight-worthy.

READ MORE HERE

US reports gunfire near Haiti embassy



The US embassy in Haiti reported gunfire on Monday (April 29) near its diplomatic compound but said the incident was quickly over.

In a travel alert, the US State Department said gunfire had come from the "rear entrance to the embassy" in Port-au-Prince and that staff had taken shelter inside.

"If you are travelling to the embassy, find a safe area to shelter," it wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE HERE

US film director John Singleton dead at age 51

John Singleton, who made his directorial debut with the acclaimed film Boyz n the Hood about young men struggling in a gang-ridden Los Angeles neighbourhood, died on Monday (April 29) at the age of 51, his family said, days after he suffered a stroke.

"We are sad to relay that John Singleton has died," the family said in a statement. "John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends."

Earlier on Monday, the family said it had made the"agonising decision" to withdraw life support from Singleton, who was being cared for at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles since having a stroke on April 17.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Unfair? Ajax boss Ten Hag disputes Pochettino claims

Sympathy was in short supply from Ajax Amsterdam manager Erik Ten Hag for injury-hit Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their Champions League semi-final first leg clash on Tuesday (April 30).

Hosts Tottenham are without a string of key players, including strikers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, for the game in north London and were also involved in a derby against West Ham United on Saturday while Ajax rested.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has said Ajax have an unfair advantage because the whole of the Dutch league programme was postponed to help Ten Hag's side prepare.

READ MORE HERE