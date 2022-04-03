While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 3

Ukraine claims control over Kyiv region
Ukraine said on Saturday its forces had seized back all areas around Kyiv, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia launched the invasion.
As Russian troops regrouped for battles in east Ukraine, towns surrounding Kyiv bore scars of five weeks of fighting.
Dead civilians laid scattered over streets near mangled wrecks of burned-out Russian tanks and unexploded rockets. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian forces of leaving behind mines.
Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, Hanna Malyar, wrote on Facebook that the “whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader.”
FAA to investigate Delta plane's windshield shattering mid-flight
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate what went wrong when the cockpit windshield of a Delta plane shattered mid-air during a flight on Thursday to Washington, DC, from Salt Lake City, Utah, a spokesman said on Saturday.
The Boeing 757 made a safe emergency landing in Denver at around 11.15pm on Thursday "after the crew declared an emergency due to a cracked windshield," the Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said in a statement.
A Delta spokesman told Salt Lake City-based CBS affiliate KUTV there had been a "maintenance issue mid-flight" but did not elaborate.
Macron warns against Brexit-like election upset at mass rally
French President Emmanuel Macron warned of the risk of a Brexit-style election upset in his only campaign rally before the first round of the presidential election, in a bid to convince dispirited voters and re-energise a lacklustre campaign.
A week or so before the April 10 vote, Macron finds himself on the defensive, with far-right leader Marine Le Pen staging a comeback in the polls and the race tightening between the two frontrunners for the crucial April 24 runoff.
"Look at what happened with Brexit, and so many other elections: what looked improbable actually happened," Macron told a crowd of flag-waving supporters. "Nothing is impossible."
Man City stay ahead of Liverpool, Brentford stun Chelsea
Manchester City maintained their slim advantage at the top of the Premier League with a routine 2-0 win at Burnley on Saturday as Liverpool eased past Watford 2-0 to keep their title ambitions very much alive.
Brentford pulled off a stunning 4-1 victory at Chelsea with Christian Eriksen among the scorers and Manchester United were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Leicester City at Old Trafford.
Kevin De Bruyne put Manchester City ahead after five minutes when he found the top corner from a Raheem Sterling pass and Ilkay Gundogan added another before halftime to keep City one point clear of Liverpool ahead of their seismic clash next Sunday.
Tennis: Swiatek demolishes Osaka in Miami final
Poland’s Iga Swiatek will take over the world number one ranking in style as she kept her remarkable winning run intact with a 6-4 6-0 win over Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the Miami Open final on Saturday.
The Polish second seed, who will take over the world number one ranking next week, did not drop a set in Miami and has now won 17 consecutive matches dating back to her championship run at the Qatar Open in February.
With the victory, the 20-year-old Swiatek becomes only the fourth woman to win the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments back-to-back, a feat known as the “Sunshine Double” given the tournaments’ respective locations in California and Florida.