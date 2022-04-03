While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 3

Ukraine claims control over Kyiv region

Ukraine said on Saturday its forces had seized back all areas around Kyiv, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia launched the invasion.

As Russian troops regrouped for battles in east Ukraine, towns surrounding Kyiv bore scars of five weeks of fighting.

Dead civilians laid scattered over streets near mangled wrecks of burned-out Russian tanks and unexploded rockets. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian forces of leaving behind mines.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, Hanna Malyar, wrote on Facebook that the “whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader.”

