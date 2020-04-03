While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 3

Coronavirus: Global cases surpass 1 million, with more than 51,000 deaths

Global coronavirus cases surpassed one million on Thursday with more than 51,000 deaths as the pandemic further exploded in the United States and the death toll climbed in Spain and Italy, according to a tally by a US university.

At the same time, according to an AFP calculation, more than 3.9 billion people, or half of the world's population, are now being called on to stay in their homes to combat Covid-19.

The Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University said more than 200,000 people had recovered from the disease, more than 75,000 of them in China where the virus was first recorded late last year.

The first 100,000 cases were reported in around 55 days and the first 500,000 in 76 days, according to a Reuters tally based on official records. Cases doubled to one million within the past eight days, Reuters’ data showed.

Pentagon removes captain of virus-struck US aircraft carrier over letter

The US Navy on Thursday relieved the commander of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a scathing letter that leaked to the public asking the Navy for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard the ship.

The removal of Captain Brett Crozier from the command of the 5,000-person vessel, which was first reported by Reuters, was announced by acting US Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who said the commander exercised poor judgment.

Modly said the letter was sent through the chain of command but Crozier did not safeguard it from being released outside the chain.

Troops gather 150 bodies of victims in Ecuador port city after videos posted online

Troops and police in Ecuador have collected at least 150 bodies from streets and homes in the port city of Guayaquil, the government said, warning that as many as 3,500 people could die of the coronavirus in the city and surrounding province in the coming months.

A joint military and police task force had collected 150 bodies over the last three days, government spokesman Jorge Wated said late on Wednesday.

Residents in Guayaquil, Ecuador's second city, had earlier published videos on social media of abandoned bodies in the streets. Some left desperate messages for authorities to take away the corpses of people who had died in their homes.

Staff at New York hospital put gear in outdoor trash after handling bodies

Staff at Wyckoff Heights Medical Centre in New York City were seen disposing of their gowns and caps and other protective wear in a sidewalk trash can on Thursday after wheeling bodies out of the hospital and loading them into a refrigerated truck.

The hospital has been treating patients with the highly infectious new virus.

Hospital workers typically wear protective gear when handling patients suffering from the respiratory disease. Reuters was unable to confirm that the bodies were those of coronavirus victims.

Coronavirus: Play your part, health minister tells Premier League stars

Premier League soccer players need to take a pay cut and "play their part" as Britain battles the coronavirus pandemic, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

Players' wages, with the game's biggest stars paid far more per week than the average Briton earns in years, have become a hot topic after some clubs furloughed non-playing employees under a government job retention scheme.

One parliamentary committee head earlier called for a windfall tax on clubs who failed to tackle the "obscene situation".

