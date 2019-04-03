While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 3

May gambles on talks with opposition to unlock Brexit, enraging her party

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would ask for another Brexit delay to sit down with the opposition Labour leader, a last-ditch gambit to break the deadlock over Britain’s exit that enraged many in her febrile party.

Nearly three years since the United Kingdom voted to leave the EU in a shock referendum result, it is still unclear how, when or if it will ever indeed quit the European club it first joined in 1973.

In a hastily arranged statement from her Downing Street office after spending seven hours chairing Cabinet meetings on how to plot a way out of the Brexit maze, May said she was seeking another short extension to Brexit beyond April 12.

May’s move offers the prospect of keeping the United Kingdom much more closely tied to the EU economically after Brexit - though it could also rip her Conservative Party apart as half her lawmakers want a decisive split with the bloc.

READ MORE HERE

Trump takes step back from threat to close border with Mexico

President Donald Trump took a step back on Tuesday from a threat to close the southwestern border to fight illegal immigration, crediting Mexican officials with taking big steps in recent days to apprehend more US-bound migrants crossing their country.

After pressure from US and foreign companies worried that a border shutdown would cause chaos to supply chains, Trump underlined efforts by Mexico at its own southern border to hinder illegal immigration from Central America.

Trump threatened on Friday to close the border this week unless Mexico took steps.

READ MORE HERE

Chinese woman arrested at Trump resort with malware on thumb drive

A Chinese woman carrying multiple cellphones and thumb drives bearing malware was arrested on Saturday at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida while the president was staying there, court documents revealedon Tuesday.

An arrest document in the federal district court of Palm Beach, Florida says Zhang Yujing tried to gain entry into Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, first claiming she was a member headed to the pool and then claiming to be attending a non-existent Chinese-American event.

US press accounts said she had "Chinese passports" but the court document stated they were for "Republic of China," the official name of Taiwan, as opposed to "People's Republic of China," the mainland.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Hungry Wolves beat 10-man Manchester United 2-1

Wolverhampton Wanderers repeated their FA Cup defeat of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United as a Chris Smalling own goal gave them another 2-1 win in a pulsating Premier League game on Tuesday.

Despite the distraction of next week's Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona, United, who finished the game with 10 men after Ashley Young was sent off in the second half, came out strongly for Solskjaer's second game as permanent manager.

Romelu Lukaku missed an early point-blank header, before Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay swept a low 13th-minute shot from outside the box past Rui Patricio to make it 1-0.

READ MORE HERE

Avengers: Endgame crashes ticket sites as cinemas brace for new record

Early demand for Walt Disney's Avengers: Endgame tickets crashed websites and set records on Tuesday, underscoring predictions that it will deliver the biggest opening weekend of all time later this month.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, the biggest US cinema chain, could not handle the traffic when tickets first went on sale.

Fandango, a top ticket supplier, also struggled to meet demand and had to put customers in lengthy queues before they could order.

READ MORE HERE