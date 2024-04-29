While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 29

Rare spate of tornadoes leave at least two dead in central US



An exceptional number of powerful tornadoes have ravaged parts of Oklahoma and nearby Great Plains states, with one small town reportedly hit by two separate tornadoes within hours, authorities said April 28.

After 78 tornadoes were reported April 26, mostly in Nebraska and Iowa, a separate weather system April 27 brought 35 tornado reports from northern Texas to Missouri, the National Weather Service said.

At least two people, including a four-month-old child, died in the Oklahoma town of Holdenville, according to multiple reports in state and local media, though crews on April 28 were still sifting through the mounds of rubble.

