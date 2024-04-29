While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 29

Rare spate of tornadoes leave at least two dead in central US
An exceptional number of powerful tornadoes have ravaged parts of Oklahoma and nearby Great Plains states, with one small town reportedly hit by two separate tornadoes within hours, authorities said April 28.
After 78 tornadoes were reported April 26, mostly in Nebraska and Iowa, a separate weather system April 27 brought 35 tornado reports from northern Texas to Missouri, the National Weather Service said.
At least two people, including a four-month-old child, died in the Oklahoma town of Holdenville, according to multiple reports in state and local media, though crews on April 28 were still sifting through the mounds of rubble.
Ukraine’s Zelensky issues fresh plea for Patriots, EU accession, Nato entry
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a fresh plea to the international community to hurry up and deliver more air defences, start formal talks for his country to enter the European Union, and invite Ukraine to join Nato.
Ukrainian forces face a worsening position in the east and await delivery of US weapons following the April 23 approval by Congress of a US$61 billion (S$83.12 billion) aid package after months of delay. Zelensky has repeatedly pleaded for further air defence systems, particularly the Patriot system.
Zelensky said he had just spoken with US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and thanked Congress for passing the aid package, but added that Ukraine was working with all partners to achieve a speed of deliveries that would allow Ukraine to maintain its positions and disrupt Russian war plans.
Thai foreign minister quits after cabinet reshuffle
Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara has resigned, the government said on April 28, after being removed from the post of deputy prime minister in a cabinet reshuffle, at a time when the Southeast Asian country seeks to help resolve a conflict in Myanmar.
His unexpected resignation leaves the foreign ministry rudderless as he headed the team on Myanmar affairs and last month launched a humanitarian initiative that seeks to pave the way for talks between warring camps after three years of instability and violence triggered by a coup.
Parnpree had a key role in securing the release of dozens of Thai hostages who were captured by Hamas in Gaza.
Biden spoke on April 28 with Israel’s Netanyahu, says White House
US President Joe Biden spoke on April 28 with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a White House spokesperson said, the first conversation between the two leaders in more than two weeks.
The spokesperson said a readout would be issued shortly but did not elaborate.
Speaking before the call took place, a US source familiar with the situation said the two men would discuss the prospects of a possible ceasefire deal to obtain the release of some of the hostages held since the Hamas-led Oct 7 attack.
Manchester City keep pressure on Arsenal with 2-0 win over Forest
Manchester City took another step in their bid to win a fourth consecutive Premier League title with a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on April 28, with Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland on target.
Pep Guardiola’s men kept the pressure on leaders Arsenal, pulling to within a point of the Gunners -- who held on to win 3-2 at Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the day -- in the table with a game in hand.
“I think the most important thing is to not think (about the title race), especially these moments, but take it day by day,” Haaland told Sky Sports. “Honestly if you overthink, you’re going to be crazy in your head, so relax now, enjoy, focus on the next one.”