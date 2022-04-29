While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 29

Russia strikes hit Kyiv as UN chief visits
Russian strikes slammed into central Kyiv on Thursday as Antonio Guterres was visiting, shocking the UN chief and wounding 10, in the first such rocket attack on the capital since mid-April.
A loud blast rocked the Ukrainian capital at around 1715 GMT (1.15am on Friday, Singapore time), sending emergency vehicles scrambling towards a residential area in the western part of the centre in an attack that shook the UN chief and his team.
The emergency services said one strike hit a 25-storey residential block, partially destroying two floors, while AFP correspondents also saw a low-rise building in flames, with black smoke pouring into the air and rescuers at the scene.
Twelve fire trucks were called in to put out the blaze, with rescuers confirming 10 people were wounded in the strikes, raising an earlier toll of three.
Germany's Scholz visits ally Japan, not China, on first Asian trip
Germany seeks closer ties with countries that share democratic values in the Asia-Pacific region, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday, visiting Japan rather than top trading partner China during his first official trip to the region.
"It is no coincidence that my first trip as Chancellor to this region has led today here, to Tokyo," he said.
"My trip is a clear political signal that Germany and the EU will continue and intensify their engagement in the Indo-Pacific region."
IMF's Georgieva tests positive for Covid-19, after US meetings
International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva has tested positive for Covid-19, the IMF said on Thursday, following marathon meetings last week with global finance leaders in Washington.
In an emailed statement, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said Georgieva "is experiencing mild symptoms and is working remotely while isolating at home."
It was unclear when or how Georgieva was exposed to the virus. Last week, she hosted hundreds of finance ministers, central bankers and other policymakers at the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington.
Study predicts mass marine life extinction if warming continues
By the year 2300, life in the oceans faces a mass die-off rivaling the great extinctions of Earth's deep past if humanity fails to curb greenhouse gas emissions, a study said on Thursday.
But limiting planetary warming to 2 deg C above pre-industrial levels will stave off such a catastrophe, said the paper's authors, Justin Penn and Curtis Deutsch, both affiliated with the University of Washington and Princeton University.
The authors used ecophysiological modelling to weigh species' physical limits with projected marine temperatures and depletion of oxygen levels - a task that was particularly challenging given a lack of previous work in the area.
Football: Klopp signs new Liverpool contract until 2026
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a new contract that will keep him at Anfield until 2026, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
The German, whose previous deal was due to expire in 2024, said he was "delighted, humbled, blessed" to have signed the deal.
"There is just so much to love about this place," he added.