While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 29

Russia strikes hit Kyiv as UN chief visits

Russian strikes slammed into central Kyiv on Thursday as Antonio Guterres was visiting, shocking the UN chief and wounding 10, in the first such rocket attack on the capital since mid-April.

A loud blast rocked the Ukrainian capital at around 1715 GMT (1.15am on Friday, Singapore time), sending emergency vehicles scrambling towards a residential area in the western part of the centre in an attack that shook the UN chief and his team.

The emergency services said one strike hit a 25-storey residential block, partially destroying two floors, while AFP correspondents also saw a low-rise building in flames, with black smoke pouring into the air and rescuers at the scene.

Twelve fire trucks were called in to put out the blaze, with rescuers confirming 10 people were wounded in the strikes, raising an earlier toll of three.

