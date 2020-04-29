While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 29

Mike Pence disregards Mayo Clinic face mask requirement in visit

US Vice-President Mike Pence disregarded a Mayo Clinic policy requiring face masks as he discussed the coronavirus outbreak with top doctors at one of the nation's leading hospitals on Tuesday.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended wearing face coverings in public, and Pence has repeatedly implored Americans to follow public health guidance.

But he was conspicuously the only participant in a round-table discussion at the hospital who did not wear a mask.

After photographs of Pence talking with masked health workers circulated on Twitter, the Rochester, Minnesota-based hospital tweeted: "The Mayo Clinic had informed @VP of the masking policy prior to his arrival today." The tweet was later deleted.

READ MORE HERE

Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden's White House bid

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton endorsed fellow Democrat Joe Biden's campaign for the office she once sought on Tuesday.

"This is a moment that we need a leader, a president like Joe Biden," she said during a joint event online with the former vice-president.

The endorsement, while no surprise, marks the latest in a series of high-profile Democrats lining up behind Biden ahead of what is expected to be a tight Nov 3 election rematch between their party and Republican President Donald Trump.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: British Airways set to slash 12,000 jobs

British Airways is set to slash up to 12,000 jobs as part of a restructuring plan as the carrier grapples with the fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic, its parent company IAG said on Tuesday.

The firm said it was still deliberating its options but that it was "likely that they will affect most of British Airways' employees and may result in the redundancy of up to 12,000".

Passenger demand will take "several years" to return to 2019 levels, it added.

READ MORE HERE

Birthday tributes flood in for fund-raising British veteran 'Captain Tom'

British World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore is in for a very special 100th birthday on Thursday after well-wishers from around the world repaid his record-breaking fund-raising efforts by sending tens of thousands of birthday cards.

Moore has raised more than £29 million (S$50 million) for the National Health Service by completing laps of his garden with the help of a walking frame.

People tuned in from across the globe to watch his progress online, turning Moore into an unexpected focal point for a flood of donations to the state-funded healthcare system which is handling the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

READ MORE HERE

Football: New research says players at risk of coronavirus spread to lungs

Research from Germany and Italy suggests that footballers and other athletes face a particular risk of the coronavirus infecting their lungs, raising major questions over attempts to restart professional soccer.

The research, produced by Italian immunologists and lung specialists based at institutes in Berlin, Rome and Verona, suggests that due to strenuous exercise, elite athletes are more likely to inhale virus particles and direct them to the lower areas of the lung.

Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, can cause lung damage and complications such as pneumonia and, in severe cases, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

READ MORE HERE