While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 29

Spanish voters put Socialists in pole position to regain power

Spain’s Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, emerged from inconclusive elections on Sunday (April 28) with a strong chance to regain power, though he faces weeks or even months of negotiations to assemble a government from a deeply divided new parliament.

In one of the country’s most hotly contested elections in decades, the rise of nationalist party Vox split the right-wing vote, echoing fragmented parliaments across Europe where traditional groups have ceded to anti-establishment upstarts.

Spaniards cast their votes in numbers close to record highs with campaigning dominated by national identity and cultural values like women’s rights rather than the economy.

Trump’s Fed pick Moore not planning to drop out of Fed consideration



US President Donald Trump’s pick to fill a vacant seat at the Federal Reserve said on Sunday (April 28) a smear campaign was being waged against him, after past writings and comments about women sparked renewed criticism by Democratic lawmakers.

Stephen Moore, during an interview on ABC’s This Week, said there were a handful of reporters dedicated to digging up negative information on his personal life and previous statements.

Trump has not formally nominated Moore to be a Fed governor, which would give him a role in setting interest rates for the world’s biggest economy.

No reports of injury in fire near Heathrow airport



London Fire Brigade said on Sunday (April 28) there were no reports of any injury after a fire at a warehouse near Heathrow airport caused concern on social media.

London Fire Brigade confirmed a container storage yard was alight and witnesses said large black plumes of smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the airport.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have been called to the fire at a warehouse in Wimpole Road in West Drayton. Residents and businesses in the area were told to keep their windows and doors shut, the London Fire Brigade said.

World turns out for record Avengers: Endgame movie debut



Fans around the globe packed movie theaters for the debut of Avengers: Endgame over the weekend, pushing total ticket sales for the Walt Disney Co superhero spectacle to a stunning US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion) and crushing records in dozens of countries.

Endgame generated an unprecedented US$350 million in the United States and Canada from Thursday night through Sunday, according to Disney estimates.

The three-hour action spectacle that revealed the fates of Iron Man, Thor and other popular comic-book heroes also made history in China, Brazil, France, Egypt, South Africa and 38 other markets.

Football: Chelsea draw at United to boost top-four chances



Chelsea bolstered their top-four hopes with a 1-1 draw at Manchester United after the home side’s Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea gifted the Londoners an equaliser in the Premier league on Sunday (April 28).

United led through Juan Mata’s 11th minute strike, but just before halftime the visitors were level when De Gea weakly parried an Antonio Rudiger shot into the path of Marcos Alonso.

With two games remaining, the result put fourth-placed Chelsea on 68 points, two clear of Arsenal who are fifth and still three ahead of sixth-placed United in the race to earn a Champions League berth for next season.

