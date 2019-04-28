While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 28

Shooting at synagogue leaves one dead, three injured in what mayor calls a 'hate crime'

A gunman opened fire at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Poway, California, on Saturday morning, leaving one dead and three injured, according to authorities.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of an active shooter at the synagogue just before 11.30am.

The Poway Sheriff's Station confirmed the shooting via Twitter, after deputies were called to the scene by "reports of a man with a gun."

Saturday's shooting marks the six month anniversary of the massacre at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue.

Trump pressed Japan's Abe to build more vehicles in the US

US President Donald Trump pressed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to have Japanese automakers produce more vehicles in the United States, according to a readout of their recent meeting provided by the US ambassador to Japan on Saturday.

The two discussed recent public announcements by Japanese car makers, including Toyota Motor's decision to invest more in US plants.

Trump has prodded Japanese automakers to add more jobs in the United States as the White House threatens to impose tariffs of up to 25 per cent on imported vehicles, on the grounds of national security.

Clean your homes: Police warn Notre-Dame neighbours over lead risk

Neighbours of the fire-stricken Notre-Dame Cathedral should use wet wipes to clean surfaces at home or the office where lead-laden dust from the blaze may have settled, Paris police advised Saturday.

Tests have shown that the devastating April 15 fire released particles of the toxic metal which had been present in the frame of the church and its now-levelled spire, it said in a statement.

Investigators found lead in areas near the church, "very localised", and "notably on premises that may have been standing open at the time of the fire, and where dust had settled."

New conundrum at Guantanamo prison: Ageing detainees

Nobody has a dementia diagnosis yet, but the first hip and knee replacements are on the horizon. So are wheelchair ramps, sleep apnea breathing masks, grab bars on cell walls and, perhaps, dialysis. Hospice care is on the agenda.

More than 17 years after choosing the US military base in Cuba as "the least worst place" to incarcerate prisoners from the battlefield in Afghanistan, after years of impassioned debates over the rights of the detainees and whether the prison could close, the Pentagon is now planning for terrorism suspects still held in the facility to grow old and die at Guantanamo Bay.

With the Obama administration's effort to close the prison having been blocked by Congress and the Trump administration committed to keeping it open, and with military trials inching ahead at a glacial pace, commanders were told in 2018 to draw up plans to keep the detention centre going for another 25 years, through 2043. At that point, the oldest prisoner, if he lives that long, would be 96.

Football: Messi fires Barcelona to 26th Spanish La Liga title

Lionel Messi clinched an eighth La Liga title for Barcelona in 11 seasons on Saturday as he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at home to Levante.

The Argentine star struck his league-leading 34th goal of the campaign after coming off the bench for the second half to help Barca wrap up the title with three games remaining.

Barca hold a nine-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid, but the Catalans cannot be overtaken thanks to their superior head-to-head record.

