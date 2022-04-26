While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 26

Elon Musk taking Twitter private in $60.5 billion deal
Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter for US$44 billion (S$60.5 billion) cash on Monday in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world's richest person.
It is a seminal moment for the 16-year-old company that emerged as one of the world's most influential public squares and now faces a string of challenges.
Discussions over the deal, which last week appeared uncertain, accelerated over the weekend after Musk wooed Twitter shareholders with financing details of his offer.
Under pressure, Twitter started negotiating with Musk to buy the company at the proposed US$54.20 per share price.
Britain to cut Ukraine tariffs to zero to help its economy
All tariffs on goods coming to Britain from Ukraine under an existing free trade deal will be axed to help the Ukrainian economy, the British government announced on Monday.
London said tariffs would be reduced to zero and all quotas removed following a direct request from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying the move would provide a boost for Ukrainian businesses involved in key exports such as barley, honey, tinned tomatoes and poultry.
"We stand unwaveringly with Ukraine in this ongoing fight and will work to ensure Ukraine survives and thrives as a free and sovereign nation," said British International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.
US FDA approves Gilead's Covid-19 drug remdesivir for young children
The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted approval for Gilead Sciences' Covid-19 drug remdesivir to treat infants and children over 28 days of age.
The move comes months after the agency expanded the drug’s emergency use authorization to also include children below 12 years of age weighing at least 3.5 kilograms.
The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) decision makes the drug the first approved Covid-19 treatment for children less than 12 years of age, the agency said.
All-private astronaut team splashes down on return from landmark space station visit
The first all-private astronaut team ever flown aboard the International Space Station splashed down in the Atlantic off Florida's coast on Monday, completing a two-week science mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight.
The SpaceX crew capsule carrying the four-man team, led by a retired Nasa astronaut who is now vice president of the Texas company behind the mission, Axiom Space, parachuted into the sea after a 16-hour descent from orbit.
The splashdown, carried live by a joint Axiom-SpaceX webcast, was originally planned for last Wednesday, but the return flight was delayed due to unfavourable weather.
Facebook-owner Meta to open first physical store in metaverse bet
Meta Platforms is set to open its first physical store where shoppers can try out and buy virtual reality headsets and other gadgets as the company plots a course to take its highly touted metaverse mainstream.
The 1,550-square feet Meta Store at the company's Burlingame campus in California opens on May 9, and will feature demos for its Quest 2 VR headset and video calling device Portal as well as Ray-Ban's augmented reality (AR) glasses, Meta said on Monday.
The devices, except for the Ray-Ban glasses, will be available for purchase at the store.