While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 25

Trump hails North Korea’s ‘honourable’ Kim but tempers summit expectations

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had been “very honourable” and discussions on a planned summit were going well, but tempered expectations for any quick denuclearisation deal by saying “it may be we’re all wasting a lot of time.”

Trump told reporters during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House that North Korea had said it wanted to hold the summit “as soon as possible.”

“We think that’s a great thing for the world,” he said.“We’re having ...very good discussions. Kim Jong Un, he really has been very open and I think very honourable from everything we’re seeing.”

Trump has said he could meet with Kim in late May or June.

Suspect in Toronto van attack expressed anger at women

The van driver who traumatised Toronto was a socially troubled computer science graduate who briefly joined Canada's military last year and expressed hostility toward women on his Facebook account, according to details that emerged on Tuesday.

The man identified by police as the driver, Alek Minassian, 25, was charged in a Toronto court with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder one day after the van rampage along the sidewalk of a busy Toronto street.

Police have said that Minassian, a resident of the Richmond Hill suburb of Toronto, appeared to have intentionally struck the victims in what was likely to count as Canada's deadliest vehicular assault. Government officials have said the attack did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

French, American first ladies take in Cezanne on museum outing

Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron split off from their husbands on Tuesday after a colorful welcoming ceremony at the White House to visit a Paul Cezanne exhibit at the National Gallery of Art.

The American and French first ladies spent about half an hour visiting the show of 59 portraits by the 19th century French painter, the first ever dedicated to this aspect of his work.

Trump and Macron, both dressed in white, were accompanied on the tour by Mary Morton, who co-curated the exhibit and heads the museum's department of French paintings. The US first lady was wearing a wide-brimmed white hat.

Marvel comic book icon Stan Lee sued for sexual assault

A massage therapist is suing Stan Lee of Marvel Comics fame for sexual assault and battery, accusing him of inappropriate touching and misconduct during two sessions last year in Chicago.

Maria Carballo filed a five-count lawsuit claiming that Lee assaulted her by fondling himself and touching her with his genitalia.

The lawsuit claims the incidents took place in April 2017, when the 95-year-old co-creator of many superhero characters, including Black Panther and Spider-Man, was in the Midwestern city for the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

Football: Salah shines again as Liverpool beat Roma 5-2

Liverpool, inspired by two-goal Egyptian Mohamed Salah, took a big step towards the Champions League final with a 5-2 win over AS Roma in their semi-final, first leg at Anfield on Tuesday.

Two late Roma goals, however, will give the Italians, who came back from 4-1 down to beat Barcelona in the previous round, some hope of an upset in the return game next Wednesday.

A pair of superbly taken goals from Salah, against his former club, gave Juergen Klopp’s side a 2-0 lead at halftime and Liverpool simply ripped Roma apart after the break.

