While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 24

IMF says held 'fruitful' technical talks with Sri Lanka on loan request
The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday that its staff held "fruitful technical discussions" with Sri Lankan authorities on the crisis-wracked country's request for an IMF-supported loan programme this week.
The Fund said in a statement that the discussions included the need for Sri Lanka to implement "a credible and coherent strategy" to restore macroeconoimc stability and to strengthen its social safety net and protect the poor and vulnerable during the current crisis.
"The IMF team welcomed the authorities' plan to engage in a collaborative dialogue with their creditors," IMF Sri Lanka mission chief Masahiro Nozaki said in a statement.
Zelensky calls for meeting with Putin 'to end the war'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday called again for a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in an effort to "put an end to the war".
"I think that whoever started this war will be able to end it," he told a news conference at a metro station in the heart of the Ukrainian capital.
He was "not afraid to meet" Putin if it would lead to a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, he added.
Japan's foreign minister promises a stronger military in visit to US carrier
Japan's foreign minister promised his country would bolster its military to help the United States maintain regional security during a visit on Saturday to a US aircraft carrier patrolling Asian waters.
"Today, I was able to experience first hand the front line of national security," Mr Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters in the hangar deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln sailing in waters south of Tokyo.
Japan will "significantly strengthen" its defence capabilities and work closely with the US, he added.
Motor racing: Verstappen wins Imola sprint but Leclerc extends F1 lead to 40pts
World champion Max Verstappen recovered from a poor start to fight back and win Saturday’s 21-lap sprint race and claim pole position for Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Beaten as the lights went out by championship leader Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, who pulled clear, the 24-year-old Dutchman showed his tenacity and pace to regain the lead with two laps remaining in his Red Bull.
Leclerc, struggling with tyre wear, came home second ahead of Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull, Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari and Lando Norris of McLaren.
Football: Stuttering Tottenham held by Brentford in stalemate
Stuttering Tottenham Hotspur's top-four ambitions suffered another blow when they were second best in a 0-0 draw away to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.
Having seen Arsenal displace them from fourth spot earlier in the day, Tottenham would have reclaimed it with a win but they were lacklustre and were fortunate to earn a point.
Brentford, with former Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen pulling the strings, had the best chances with Ivan Toney hitting the crossbar in the first half.