While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 23

Washington DC Metropolitan Police and US Secret Service at the scene of a reported shooting near the Edmund Burke School, on April 22, 2022.
Washington neighbourhood on lockdown as police searches for suspect who shot three

Three people were wounded on Friday after a gunman opened fire with an automatic weapon in an upscale neighborhood of the US capital, police said.

The Connecticut Avenue-Van Ness neighborhood of Washington was on lockdown after the mid-afternoon shooting and residents were evacuated as police hunted for the gunman.

Assistant police chief Stuart Emerman said three people had been taken to hospital – two adults who were in critical but stable condition and a girl with a minor gunshot wound.

Emerman told reporters police did not have any suspects in custody and were conducting a search of homes and apartment buildings in the area.

Putin to meet with UN chief Guterres in Russia next week: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will next week hold talks with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Russia, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The announcement was made on the 58th day of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, with thousands killed and more than 12 million displaced people, in Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II.

"On Tuesday, April 26, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will arrive in Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency RIA Novosti.

US to 'respond' if China puts military base on Solomon Islands: White House

The United States warned Friday it would "respond accordingly" if China installs a military base on the strategic Solomon Islands after the tiny Pacific state signed a security pact with Beijing.

The White House said a high-level US delegation had told the leadership of the Solomon Islands that the recently signed pact has "potential regional security implications" for Washington and its allies.

"If steps are taken to establish a de facto permanent military presence, power-projection capabilities, or a military installation, the delegation noted that the United States would then have significant concerns and respond accordingly," the White House said.

British royals mark fourth birthday of Prince Louis with new photos

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate on Friday published four photographs of their youngest child Louis to mark his fourth birthday.

The photographs of Louis, who turns four on Saturday, were taken by Kate in Norfolk, east England, and show him smiling, holding a cricket ball and running along a beach.

Louis is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather Charles, father William and siblings George and Charlotte.

Football: Salah undecided over Liverpool future

Mohamed Salah admits he has not decided if he wants to stay at Liverpool beyond his current contract as the Egypt star sparked fresh speculation about a possible Anfield exit.

Salah will be out of contract at the end of next season and has yet to sign a new deal despite months of negotiations.

The 29-year-old reportedly wants to be made the Premier League's highest-paid player, with wages of around £500,000 (S$880,000) per week.

