While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 23

Washington neighbourhood on lockdown as police searches for suspect who shot three

Three people were wounded on Friday after a gunman opened fire with an automatic weapon in an upscale neighborhood of the US capital, police said.

The Connecticut Avenue-Van Ness neighborhood of Washington was on lockdown after the mid-afternoon shooting and residents were evacuated as police hunted for the gunman.

Assistant police chief Stuart Emerman said three people had been taken to hospital – two adults who were in critical but stable condition and a girl with a minor gunshot wound.

Emerman told reporters police did not have any suspects in custody and were conducting a search of homes and apartment buildings in the area.

