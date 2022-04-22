While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 22

British PM Johnson will face contempt probe, reigniting leadership doubts

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a blow to his authority on Thursday when lawmakers triggered an investigation into whether he had misled parliament and an influential former ally called on him to quit.

Johnson has been fighting for political survival for months after he told parliament that his Downing Street office had followed all lockdown rules during the Covid-19 pandemic, only for an internal report to find it had held alcohol-fuelled parties at that time.

Police have since fined Johnson. He denies deliberately misleading parliament, which is a resigning matter, and says he did not realise he was breaking the rules.

He has apologised for his conduct.

