While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 22

British PM Johnson will face contempt probe, reigniting leadership doubts
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a blow to his authority on Thursday when lawmakers triggered an investigation into whether he had misled parliament and an influential former ally called on him to quit.
Johnson has been fighting for political survival for months after he told parliament that his Downing Street office had followed all lockdown rules during the Covid-19 pandemic, only for an internal report to find it had held alcohol-fuelled parties at that time.
Police have since fined Johnson. He denies deliberately misleading parliament, which is a resigning matter, and says he did not realise he was breaking the rules.
He has apologised for his conduct.
S'pore has opportunities to expand into green hydrogen and carbon services as it overcomes energy crisis: Experts
In crisis lies opportunity, and this can be seen in the opportunities that could open up as Singapore attempts to wean itself off fossil fuels amid an energy crisis.
The opportunities lie not only in the renewable energy sector, but also in areas such as green finance, carbon services and green hydrogen, said panellists at a roundtable organised by The Straits Times which aired on Earth Day on Friday.
One of the panellists, Dr Victor Nian, an adviser at the Centre for Strategic Energy and Resources, said there is potential for Singapore to position itself as a hydrogen hub in the future, and supply the cleaner fuel to the region.
World Bank estimates Ukraine physical damage at roughly $82 billion so far
Physical damage to Ukraine's buildings and infrastructure from Russia's invasion has reached roughly $60 billion (S$81.8 billion) and will rise further as the war continues, World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday.
Malpass told a World Bank conference on Ukraine's financial assistance needs that the early estimate of "narrow" damage costs does not include the growing economic costs of the war to Ukraine.
"Of course the war is still ongoing, so those costs are rising," Malpass said.
British PM Johnson says under-fire Sunak to remain finance minister
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave his backing to his under-fire finance minister Rishi Sunak, saying he will remain in his job as the country's second most powerful politician after the next cabinet reshuffle expected later this year.
Sunak, once seen as a strong candidate to succeed Johnson, has faced a salvo of criticism for not giving enough cost-of-living support to households, his wealthy wife's non-domiciled tax status and a fine he received, along with Johnson, for breaking lockdown rules.
Asked on a trip to India whether Sunak will still be the finance minister in the autumn, Johnson said: "The answer to that is yes".
Tesla's Elon Musk secures $63 billion in funding for Twitter bid
Mr Elon Musk has secured US$46.5 billion (S$63.3 billion) in funding to buy Twitter and is considering a tender offer for its shares, a filing with United States regulators showed on Thursday.
Mr Musk himself has committed to put up US$33.5 billion, which will include US$21 billion of equity and US$12.5 billion of margin loans, to finance the transaction.
Banks, including Morgan Stanley, have agreed to provide another US$13 billion in debt secured against Twitter itself, according to the filing.