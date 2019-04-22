While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 22

Sri Lanka bombings put Christians on frontline of religious divides

The Easter Sunday (April 21) attacks on three churches in Sri Lanka mark a devastating escalation of violence against a Christian minority that has been targeted in the past, but never to such brutal and deadly effect.

Ethnic and religious violence has plagued Sri Lanka for decades, with a 37-year conflict with Tamil rebels that claimed 100,000 lives and an upswing in recent years in clashes between the Buddhist majority and Muslims.

While there have been attacks on Christians, their community had been left relatively unscathed, with anti-Muslim riots - whipped up in part by hardline, right-wing Buddhists grabbing the headlines.

READ MORE HERE

Trump lawyer attacks Mueller report as 'calumny, lies and distortion'



Donald Trump's top lawyer on Sunday (April 21) attacked "calumny, lies and distortions" in the Mueller investigation report while slamming a prominent Republican who said it showed pervasive dishonesty among the president and his top aides.

Rudy Giuliani mounted a combative defense of the president in Sunday talk show appearances that took aim at Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigators, the evidence they amassed and the witnesses they cited.

The former New York mayor heaped special scorn on Senator Mitt Romney, a former Republican presidential candidate who said Friday he was "sickened" by the report's findings and "appalled" that Trump's election campaign "welcomed help from Russia".

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine’s Zelensky says will seek to ‘reboot’ peace talks

The winner of Ukraine’s presidential vote Volodymyr Zelensky vowed Sunday (April 21) to “reboot” peace talks with separatists that also involve Russia and the West.

“We will continue with the Minsk talks, we will reboot them,” Zelensky told a news conference after exit polls showed him winning with 73 per cent of the vote.

“The most important” thing is to “stop the fighting”, Zelensky said, also promising to bring back Ukrainians held in rebel areas or in Russia that Kiev says are political prisoners or prisoners of war.

READ MORE HERE

British aid worker among two people shot dead at Nigerian resort, 4 tourists abducted: Police



Two people including a British aid worker were shot dead and four tourists abducted from a resort in northwestern Nigeria in an attack on Friday (April 19), police said.

Gunmen stormed the Kajuru Castle Resort, 60 kilometres southeast of Kaduna City at 11.40 pm (6.40am) on Friday, Kaduna state police spokesman Yakubu Sabo told reporters on Sunday.

The unnamed British expatriate worker "was gunned down from the hill by the kidnappers who tried to gain entrance into the castle but failed", Sabo said.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Liverpool lead again as Man United, Arsenal falter in top four chase



Liverpool moved back top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win at Cardiff, but Manchester United and Arsenal did little for their chances of Champions League qualification for next season in shock defeats to Everton and Crystal Palace respectively on Sunday (April 21).

United were thrashed 4-0 at Everton to continue a miserable run of six defeats from their last eight games.

Arsenal remain fourth, but failed to open up a five-point lead over United as Crystal Palace became the first visiting side to win at the Emirates in the Premier League since Manchester City on the opening weekend of the campaign with an impressive 3-2 victory.

READ MORE HERE