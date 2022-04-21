While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 21

Macron, Le Pen clash over cost of living in French election debate

French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen clashed in a heated debate on Wednesday over who would be best placed to improve voters’ purchasing power and lead the country, in their only confrontation before Sunday’s election.

The televised debate was tense throughout, peppered with “don’t interrupt me,” "this is wrong,” and accusations from each to the other of having a shrivelled, unambitious vision of France and its future.

“Stop mixing everything up,” a combative Macron told Le Pen during a tense exchange about France’s debt.

“Don’t lecture me,” Le Pen responded, attacking her rival on his record in office and avoiding the pitfalls of their previous debate, in 2017, when her presidential bid unravelled as she mixed up her notes and lost her footing.

READ MORE HERE

British PM Johnson to offer India alternatives to Russia ties on visit