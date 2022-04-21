While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 21

Macron, Le Pen clash over cost of living in French election debate
French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen clashed in a heated debate on Wednesday over who would be best placed to improve voters’ purchasing power and lead the country, in their only confrontation before Sunday’s election.
The televised debate was tense throughout, peppered with “don’t interrupt me,” "this is wrong,” and accusations from each to the other of having a shrivelled, unambitious vision of France and its future.
“Stop mixing everything up,” a combative Macron told Le Pen during a tense exchange about France’s debt.
“Don’t lecture me,” Le Pen responded, attacking her rival on his record in office and avoiding the pitfalls of their previous debate, in 2017, when her presidential bid unravelled as she mixed up her notes and lost her footing.
British PM Johnson to offer India alternatives to Russia ties on visit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will offer to help India cut reliance on Russian oil and defence equipment when he begins a two-day visit on Thursday that will test his diplomatic skills and provide brief respite from a row raging at home.
On his first trip to India as prime minister, Johnson will discuss strengthening security cooperation in meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his spokesperson said.
Western allies have urged India to speak out against the war in Ukraine.
US leads G-20 boycott of Russian finance officials at meeting
Top finance officials from Britain, the United States and Canada walked out of Wednesday's G-20 meeting as Russian representatives spoke, UK finance minister Rishi Sunak said, exposing deepening divisions over Russia's continued presence in the body.
Ukrainian officials in attendance also walked out of the meeting of top finance officials from the world's 20 largest economies, according to a source familiar with the meeting.
Russian Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov attended the meeting in person, while Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Russia's central bank governor joined virtually, a second source said.
Tennis: Russian, Belarusian players barred from Wimbledon, British events
Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to compete at this year's Wimbledon due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the Grand Slam's organisers All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said in a statement on Wednesday.
The AELTC said earlier this month it was in talks with the British government on the participation of players from Russia and Belarus in the June 27-July 10 grass court Grand Slam.
The body added on Wednesday that it had a responsibility to play its part in the efforts of government, industry, sporting and creative institutions to "limit Russia's global influence through the strongest means possible."
Football: Man City back on top as Arsenal rekindle Champions League dreams
Manchester City regained top spot in the Premier League from Liverpool with a 3-0 win over Brighton on Wednesday, while Arsenal revived their push for the top four by beating Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge.
Liverpool stormed to the top of the table by tearing Manchester United to shreds in a 4-0 win at Anfield on Tuesday. City were not so sparkling, but held their nerve to edge back one point ahead in the title race thanks to second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva.
Mahrez was guilty of missing the best chances of a tense first 45 minutes for the English champions against a Brighton side that had won at Arsenal and Tottenham in their last two outings.