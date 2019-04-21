While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 21

Yellow vest demonstrators, police clash in Paris

Clashes broke out between dozens of demonstrators and police in Paris on the 23rd Saturday of yellow-vest protests after authorities warned that rioters could return to the French capital to spark a new wave of violence.

Dozens of black-hooded demonstrators threw rocks at police and some set fire to scooters and trash cans in the centre of the French capital, according to Reuters TV footage.

Police responded by firing tear gas and stun grenades.

Some officers also marched towards demonstrators to control the crowd and funnel it to Paris' Place de la Republique, where most of the demonstrators were contained in the late afternoon.

Mueller witnesses who once served in White House now fear Trump's ire

President Donald Trump and his lawyers decided from the start to fully cooperate with the special counsel's investigation, gambling in 2017 that they could hasten its end if they gave prosecutors unfettered access to White House aides and other Trump associates.

Instead, the 448-page report that special counsel Robert Mueller released on Thursday revealed that investigators used dozens of hours of witness accounts from Trump's advisers to paint a detailed and damaging portrait of his efforts to interfere with the investigation.

Now some of the witnesses named in the report, who have departed the White House but rely on access to Trump for their livelihoods, fear his ire.

Tiger attacks Kansas zoo worker after 'error' brings two together

A rare Sumatran tiger attacked a worker at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas on Saturday, wounding the back of her head and neck before other staff members were able to coax the animal away with food, officials said.

The zoo keeper was alert and awake when she was rushed to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, city of Topeka spokeswoman Molly Hadfield said by phone.

The victim, the primary tiger keeper at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Centre, was in the predator's outdoor habitat when she was attacked, zoo director Brendan Wiley said at a news conference. Somehow, the seven-year-old male tiger named Sanjiv entered the habitat, which is never supposed to happen when a person is present.

Ronaldo '1,000 per cent' committed as Juventus win eighth successive title

Cristiano Ronaldo said he was "1,000 per cent committed to staying" with Juventus next season as he claimed his first Serie A title and Juventus their eighth in a row on Saturday.

Massimiliano Allegri's side had needed just one more point for a 35th Scudetto and their latest title triumph helped ease some of the pain of their shock Champions League exit at the Juventus Stadium to Ajax on Tuesday.

And a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Fiorentina was enough to give them a 20-point lead on nearest rivals Napoli with five games to play.

Football: Man City edge out Spurs to go top, Brighton scramble key point

Phil Foden's first Premier League goal ensured Manchester City edged past Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Saturday to return to the top of the Premier League and avenge their Champions League elimination by Mauricio Pochettino's side.

With Liverpool playing Cardiff on Sunday, City completed their 10th successive league win to move one point clear with four games left and remain masters of their own fate in what promises to be a thrilling finale to the title race.

However, their joy was muted by another injury to Kevin De Bruyne, who went off late in the first half and will almost certainly miss the midweek trip to Manchester United.

