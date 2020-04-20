While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 20

US governors tell Trump it's too soon to reopen America

Governors in US states hardest hit by the novel coronavirus sparred with President Donald Trump over his claims they have enough tests and should quickly reopen their economies as more protests are planned over the extension of stay-at-home orders.

New York continued to see hospitalisations decline to 16,000 from a high of 18,000, and the number of patients being kept alive by ventilators also fell. There were 507 new deaths, down from a high of more than 700 a day.

"If the data holds and if this trend holds, we are past the high point and all indications at this point are that we are on a descent," Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a daily briefing, while urging residents to continue social distancing.

"We showed you can control the beast. But it's only half time. We still have to make sure we keep the beast down."

Coronavirus deaths ease in Europe as worst-hit countries get respite

The coronavirus pandemic showed the first signs of easing in Europe as Italy, Spain and France, the region's hardest-hit countries, reported the smallest increases in fatalities in weeks and Germany prepared to jump-start commercial life again.

Coronavirus deaths in Spain rose by 410 to 20,453 on Sunday, the smallest one-day increase since March 22, according to the health ministry.

Italy reported the fewest deaths in a week, with 433 deaths linked to the virus, while fatalities in France rose at the slowest pace in three weeks.

Multiple people dead after ‘senseless’ shootings in Canada: Media reports

A man in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia shot and killed multiple people, including at least one police officer, during a 12-hour rampage, two domestic media outlets reported on Sunday.

CTV television, citing witnesses, said police had shot dead the suspected gunman at a gas station. Police said earlier they had arrested 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman after a car chase on suspicion of shooting several people, whose conditions they did not specify.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the incident occurred in the small Atlantic coastal town of Portapique, about 130km north of the provincial capital, Halifax.

Thai King approves $82 billion plan to limit coronavirus impact

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Sunday approved laws to implement spending measures worth 1.9 trillion baht (S$82 billion) to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on the economy.

The measures, approved by Cabinet last week, allow the government to borrow 1 trillion baht to be used for public health spending and job creation.

The central bank will also be allowed to lend 500 billion baht to smaller businesses and to set up a 400 billion baht fund to support the corporate debt market.

Facebook to introduce mobile app for gaming

Facebook plans to introduce the Facebook Gaming mobile app on Monday, the social network said, in its most decisive move into the video game business as people seek entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The free app caps several years of investment at Facebook, which said more than 700 million of its 2.5 billion monthly users already engaged with gaming content.

The app is designed largely for creating and watching live gameplay, a fast-growing online sector where Facebook is battling Amazon's Twitch, Google's YouTube and Microsoft's Mixer services.

