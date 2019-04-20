While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 20

Democrats make legal bid for all Russia probe evidence

Congressional Democrats on Friday took legal action to see all of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s evidence from his inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election, with an eye to using the probe’s findings against President Donald Trump.

US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat, issued a subpoena to the Justice Department for Attorney-General William Barr to hand over the full report by Mueller by May 1, saying he cannot accept a redacted version released on Thursday that “leaves most of Congress in the dark.”

“My committee needs and is entitled to the full version of the report and the underlying evidence consistent with past practice. The redactions appear to be significant. We have so far seen none of the actual evidence that the Special Counsel developed to make this case,” Nadler said in a statement.

The report provided extensive details on Trump’s efforts to thwart Mueller’s investigation, giving Democrats plenty of political ammunition against the Republican president but no consensus on how to use it.

US 'House of Horrors' parents jailed for torture, abuse of children

A California couple were jailed for at least 25 years on Friday after admitting to imprisoning and torturing 12 of their 13 children in a grisly "House of Horrors" case that shocked the world.

David Allen Turpin, 57, and his wife Louise Anna Turpin, 50, had pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts - including cruelty, false imprisonment, child abuse and torture of their children aged three to 30.

In an emotionally wrenching hearing, several of the children professed continued love for their parents.

Man arrested after allegedly making racist death threats against Democrats

A Florida man was arrested and charged on Friday with allegedly making a series of threatening phone calls to Democratic officials, in which he ranted in explicitly racist terms about Muslims, black people and Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar.

John Kless, 49, of the Fort Lauderdale area, was charged with making an interstate threat, a crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

Officials said that Kless made a series of disturbing phone calls on Tuesday, beginning, at 7am with a phone call to the office of Representative Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California, who recently announced a 2020 presidential campaign.

'Not here for selfies', teen climate activist Greta Thunberg tells political world

Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg rebuked the ruling classes on Friday at a demonstration in Italy, insisting youths fighting for climate justice were not fodder for self-complacent selfies.

"We children are not sacrificing our education and our childhood for the adults and politicians to tell us what they consider is politically possible in the society they have created," the 16-year-old told crowds gathered in Rome.

"We have not taken to the streets for them to take selfies with us, and tell us that they really, really admire what we do. We children are doing this to wake the adults up," she told the crowd of 5,000 youngsters.

K-pop phenomenon BTS first Korean act to top British chart

K-pop sensation BTS scored another record on Friday, becoming the first Korean act to top Britain's album chart.

The floppy-haired seven-piece's latest album Map Of The Soul: Persona went straight in at number one, days after their single Boy With Luv broke the YouTube record for the most views in 24 hours with 74.6 million hits.

The track is also the band's first ever British Top 15 single, charting at number 13 on Friday.

