While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 2

Russia headed for recession, closed economy: US
Punishing sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies on Moscow for invading Ukraine are pushing Russia into recession and starting to turn it back into a closed economy, a senior US Treasury official said on Friday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that the Treasury sees Russia as struggling with steep inflation, diminished exports and shortages despite a recovery of its rouble against the dollar.
The official dismissed the rebound as driven by stringent capital controls and foreign exchange curbs, not market forces.
Inflation that has run as high as 6 per cent over the past three weeks is a better indication of the sanctions' performance inside Russia, revealing the rouble's diminished purchasing power, the official said, adding that black market rouble exchange rates were well below the international rate.
Ukraine silent on airstrike in Russia, Mariupol rescue op fails
Ukraine refused on Friday to deny it had carried out an airstrike on Russian soil, as hopes of de-escalation faded in President Vladimir Putin's war and evacuation operations for besieged Mariupol failed.
Peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials resumed via video, but the Kremlin warned the helicopter attack on a fuel depot in the town of Belgorod would hamper negotiations.
Kyiv would not be drawn on whether it was behind the attack, with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba saying he did "not possess all the military information".
White House press secretary Psaki leaving for TV job: Reports
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday there are no ethical problems in her remaining in her role after reports that she is in advanced negotiations to switch to a high-profile television job.
Multiple US media reports said the chief spokeswoman for President Joe Biden is set to leave soon for a lucrative position on cable news.
According to The New York Times, Psaki could host shows for MSNBC and NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming platform, as well as appearing on the cable network’s news shows.
Pope's apology to Canada's Indigenous a step forward, says PM
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday welcomed Pope Francis' apology to Canada's Indigenous peoples for a century of abuse committed at Church-run residential schools, calling it a "step forward".
Some 150,000 Indigenous, Metis and Inuit children were forcibly enrolled from the late 1800s to the 1990s in 139 residential schools across Canada, spending months or years isolated from their families, language and culture.
"Today's apology is a step forward in acknowledging the truth of our past in order to right historical wrongs, but there's still work to be done," Trudeau said after Pope Francis delivered the apology at the Vatican to a visiting delegation.
England handed easy draw for Qatar World Cup 2022
Could it really be coming home this time?
England fans will no doubt be counting down the days until the World Cup kicks off on Nov 21, after the tournament’s draw on Friday (April 1).
While 2010 champions Spain were drawn with 2014 winners Germany and Japan in Group E, the Three Lions found themselves in Group B, alongside the United States, Iran and one of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.