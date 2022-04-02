While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 2

Russia headed for recession, closed economy: US

Punishing sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies on Moscow for invading Ukraine are pushing Russia into recession and starting to turn it back into a closed economy, a senior US Treasury official said on Friday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that the Treasury sees Russia as struggling with steep inflation, diminished exports and shortages despite a recovery of its rouble against the dollar.

The official dismissed the rebound as driven by stringent capital controls and foreign exchange curbs, not market forces.

Inflation that has run as high as 6 per cent over the past three weeks is a better indication of the sanctions' performance inside Russia, revealing the rouble's diminished purchasing power, the official said, adding that black market rouble exchange rates were well below the international rate.

