While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 2

Iran, world powers to discuss US return to nuclear deal

Officials from Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain will meet virtually on Friday to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal, the European Union said in a statement on Thursday.

The Biden administration has been seeking to engage Iran in talks about both sides resuming compliance with the deal, under which US and other economic sanctions on Teheran were removed in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon – an ambition Teheran denies.

US President Joe Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions, prompting Iran, after waiting more than a year, to violate some of the pact’s nuclear restrictions in retaliation.

The United States and Iran have yet to agree even to meet about reviving the deal and are communicating indirectly via European nations, Western officials have said.

US warns Russia against 'intimidating' Ukraine

The United States on Thursday warned Russia against "intimidating" Ukraine, which said that Moscow has been building up troops on its border.

"We're absolutely concerned by recent escalations of Russian aggressive and provocative actions in eastern Ukraine," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"What we would object to are aggressive actions that have an intent of intimidating, of threatening, our partner Ukraine."

Almost one in seven suffers long Covid-19, British study finds

Nearly one in seven Britons who tested positive for Covid-19 continued to have symptoms for at least 12 weeks, according to a British study released on Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics said the study of over 20,000 people who had tested positive from April last year to March this year found 13.7 per cent had symptoms that lasted for at least 12 weeks.

This was based on people's self-reported symptoms of so-called "long Covid". The list of 13 symptoms included fatigue, muscle pain and difficulty concentrating, as well as loss of taste and smell.

US man finds 15,000 bees in his car after grocery shopping

He had just finished grocery shopping, but a New Mexico man got much more than he bargained for when he returned to his car in the store's parking lot: a swarm of 15,000 honey bees had decamped in the back seat.

The man, whose name was not released, had left a window down in a Buick while he made a 10-minute stop at an Albertsons supermarket on Sunday afternoon in Las Cruces, New Mexico, authorities said.

It wasn't until he had started to drive away that he noticed that something was amiss, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

Nike wins halt to sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'

A federal judge on Thursday sided with Nike in ordering a Brooklyn company to temporarily stop further sales of "Satan Shoes" it produced in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X.

US District Judge Eric Komitee in Brooklyn ruled three days after Nike sued MSCHF Product Studio, claiming that the black-and-red, devil-themed sneakers, which carry the Nike "swoosh" logo, infringed its trademarks.

The sneakers are customised versions of the Nike Air Max 97 sneakers that purport to contain one drop of human blood in the midsoles, and are printed with "Luke 10:18," a biblical passage referring to Satan's fall from heave

