While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 2

British parliament fails to find majority for any softer Brexit option

Britain’s exit from the European Union remained deadlocked on Monday (April 1) after parliament failed to agree on any alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal.

After a tumultuous week in which May’s divorce strategy was rejected by lawmakers for a third time, despite her offer to quit if it passed, the future direction of Brexit remains mired in confusion. In a bid to break the impasse, lawmakers on Monday voted on four alternative Brexit options, but all four options were defeated.

The option that came closest to getting a majority was a proposal to keep Britain in a customs union with the EU. That option was defeated by three votes. A proposal for a confirmatory referendum on any deal got the most votes, but was defeated 292-280.

READ MORE HERE

Whistleblower reveals 'grave breaches' in White House security clearances

Some 25 White House officials including top advisors of President Donald Trump were given security clearances despite staff recommendations against it, a whistleblower has told Congress.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings said in a letter Monday (April 1) that White House security official Tricia Newbold detailed to his panel "grave breaches of national security at the highest levels of the Trump Administration".

None of the 25 were named, but in his letter, addressed to White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Cummings requested information relating to clearances for National Security Advisor John Bolton, former national security advisor Michael Flynn, Trump daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and several other top security officials.

READ MORE HERE

US airlines back up after second system glitch in a week

Major US airlines were back up and running on Monday (April 1) after a system-wide outage delayed hundreds of flights and fired-up customer complaints on social media, the second such disruption in a week.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the root of the problem was caused by the programme provided by Scottsdale, Arizona-based AeroData Inc that helps airlines measure and manage weight and balance.

The agency released a statement around 8.30am ET, saying the issue had been resolved and an FAA spokesman said it plans to look into the outage. American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines had reported outages. United Airlines said it was unable to create paperwork for some time.

READ MORE HERE

US House Judiciary Committee poised to subpoena full Mueller report



The Democratic-led US House Judiciary Committee said it will vote on Wednesday (April 3) on whether to authorise subpoenas to obtain Special Counsel Robert Mueller's full report investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Lawmakers will also consider subpoenas for underlying evidence from Mueller's investigation and from five former aides to President Donald Trump, including White House counsel Donald McGahn and political adviser Steve Bannon.

The committee said on Monday that they may have documents related to the Mueller probe.

READ MORE HERE

Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery



Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger will undergo heart surgery this week following the postponement of the band’s North American tour for medical reasons, according to a published report.

The US website Drudge Report, citing unidentified sources, said Jagger, 75, would undergo surgery this week in New York to replace a heart valve. New York Post’s Page Six website, citing unidentified sources, said the surgery would involve placing a stent in the singer’s heart.

Stents are typically used to prop open arteries that have been cleared of a blockage.

READ MORE HERE