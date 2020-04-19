While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 19

US says China should stop 'bullying behaviour' in South China Sea

The United States called on China on Saturday to stop “ bullying behaviour” in the South China Sea and said it was concerned by reports of Beijing’s“provocative actions” aimed at offshore oil and gas developments in the disputed waters.

Three regional security sources told Reuters on Friday that a Chinese government survey ship was tagging an exploration vessel operated by Malaysia’s state oil company Petronas in those waters.

The vessel Haiyang Dizhi 8 was earlier this week spotted off Vietnam, where it had last year conducted suspected oil exploration surveys in large expanses of Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone.

“The United States is concerned by reports of China’s repeated provocative actions aimed at the offshore oil and gas development of other claimant states,” the US State Department said in an emailed statement in response to questions on the Haiyang Dizhi 8’s presence in Malaysian waters.

Coronavirus: Indonesia's real death toll likely 1,000 already, says senior medic

Indonesia's death toll from the new coronavirus has likely reached 1,000, nearly double the official figure of 535, Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI) chairman Daeng Faqih was quoted saying on Saturday..

There is a discrepancy between official figures and IDI's estimate, as official data did not include deaths of patients suspected to have coronavirus but still awaiting tests.

"Those who were yet to be confirmed with Covid-19 were also reported by hospitals as death by coronavirus," Daeng told local media.

Warmest oceans on record could set off a year of extreme weather

The world's seas are simmering, with record high temperatures spurring worry among forecasters that the global warming effect may generate a chaotic year of extreme weather ahead.

Parts of the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans all hit the record books for warmth last month, according to the US National Centres for Environmental Information.

The high temperatures could offer clues on the ferocity of the Atlantic hurricane season, the eruption of wildfires from the Amazon region to Australia, and whether the record heat and severe thunderstorms raking the southern US will continue.

'Big Three' discussing ways to help lower-level players, says Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has been in touch with fellow ATP Player Council members Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal to discuss ways to assist lower-ranked players facing financial struggles amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the world number one said on Saturday.

Answering a fan's question during his Instagram live chat with Stan Wawrinka, Player Council chief Djokovic said steps would be taken to ensure that only those players who are most deserving will benefit from any relief plans.

"I spoke to Roger and Rafa a few days ago and we had a conversation about the near future of tennis. How we can contribute to help lower ranked guys who are obviously struggling the most, Djokovic said.

All-star 'One World' digital show kicks off ahead of Swift, Stones performances

A star-studded digital show got under way on Saturday with celebrities performing from their homes in support of health workers, ahead of an all-star event to feature Taylor Swift and The Rolling Stones.

The weekend’s online party – backed by the international advocacy organization Global Citizen, in partnership with the World Health Organisation – kicked off with a six-hour pre-show streamed online, with stars across the globe including Jennifer Hudson, Matthew McConaughey, Luis Fonsi and Kesha making appearances via video from their homes.

Soccer phenomenon David Beckham held a video chat with young athletes, encouraging them to keep honing their skills at home with sporting events cancelled indefinitely.

