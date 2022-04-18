While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 18

Google tops ranking of S'pore's best employers for second straight year

Even as competition for talent remains tight, tech giant Google has topped a ranking of Singapore's best employers for the second year in a row.

The Economic Development Board came in second, the first government agency to place in the top 10 in the three years the study has been conducted.

Singapore's Best Employers 2022, a ranking of the top 200 companies and institutions with at least 200 employees, was released on Monday by The Straits Times and global data firm Statista.

Toy retailer The Lego Group, tech giant Apple and fintech firm Wise rounded out the top five, out of more than 1,700 eligible organisations across 27 industries.

