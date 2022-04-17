While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 17

Russia says Mariupol forces will be spared if they lay down arms

Russia's defence ministry said that if Ukrainian forces still fighting in Mariupol lay down their arms starting at 6am Moscow time (11am Singapore time) on Sunday, their lives will be spared, Tass news agency said.

Russia said earlier that it had cleared all urban areas of resistance in Mariupol.

It said the remaining fighters in the besieged port city - who it says are both Ukrainian and foreign - are blockaded in the Azovstal steelworks.

Tass quoted Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Centre for Defence Management, as saying Moscow's offer was prompted by "the catastrophic situation" in the plant as well as "purely humane principles".

