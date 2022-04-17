While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 17

Russia says Mariupol forces will be spared if they lay down arms
Russia's defence ministry said that if Ukrainian forces still fighting in Mariupol lay down their arms starting at 6am Moscow time (11am Singapore time) on Sunday, their lives will be spared, Tass news agency said.
Russia said earlier that it had cleared all urban areas of resistance in Mariupol.
It said the remaining fighters in the besieged port city - who it says are both Ukrainian and foreign - are blockaded in the Azovstal steelworks.
Tass quoted Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Centre for Defence Management, as saying Moscow's offer was prompted by "the catastrophic situation" in the plant as well as "purely humane principles".
Twelve injured in shooting at South Carolina mall
Twelve people were injured, 10 of them by gunfire, in a shooting that erupted on Saturday inside a shopping mall in Columbia, South Carolina, and three people were taken into custody, police said.
Columbia Police chief William Holbrook said the shooting at the Columbiana Centre mall was not believed to have been a random act of violence but rather stemmed from “some kind of conflict” among a group of armed individuals who knew each other.
However, details surrounding the shooting remained sketchy, he said.
Harry hails Ukraine team's 'bravery' at Invictus Games opening
Britain's Prince Harry on Saturday praised the courage of the Ukraine team at an opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in The Netherlands, where the Ukrainian competitors also received a standing ovation.
"Your bravery and choosing to come and of being here tonight cannot be overstated," the Duke of Sussex told the audience at the ceremony in the Dutch city of The Hague.
"Glory to Ukraine," his wife Meghan added in Ukrainian, addressing the team who had travelled to the games despite the invasion of their country ordered by Moscow on Feb 24.
Eyeing green vote, France's Macron vows to exit oil, coal and gas
President Emmanuel Macron promised on Saturday to make France the "first great nation" to stop using oil, coal and gas as energy sources, in a pitch to young and green voters he fears could abstain in next week's election runoff.
In a rally in the Mediterranean city of Marseille, which voted massively for left-wing firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon in the first round of voting, Macron sought to widen what opinion polls show as a small lead over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen.
Ahead of the April 24 runoff, the presidential race is being fought on the left, with both contenders seeking to attract voters who chose Melenchon in the first round last Sunday.
Liverpool keep quadruple dream alive, reach FA Cup final
Liverpool hung on to beat Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday to reach the final of the FA Cup and end Pep Guardiola’s hopes of a treble.
Juergen Klopp’s side will meet the winners of Sunday’s other semi-final between Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the May 14th final as they keep alive their dream of an unprecedented quadruple.
Guardiola opted to rest several of Premier League leader’s City’s starters, including goalkeeper Ederson, and the weakened side were outplayed by Juergen Klopp’s team in the first half, going in 3-0 down at the interval.