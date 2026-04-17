While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 17, 2026

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US President Donald Trump speaking to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House on April 16.

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Israel and Lebanon agree on ceasefire

US President Donald Trump announced on April 16 that Lebanon and Israel had agreed on a 10-day ceasefire and said the next meeting between the US and Iran may take place over the weekend, adding to optimism that the Iran war could be nearing an end.

Mr Trump said Iran had offered not to have nuclear weapons for more than 20 years. Tehran’s nuclear ambitions were a sticking point at talks in Islamabad last weekend.

“We’re going to see what happens. But I think we’re very close to making a deal with Iran,” he told reporters outside the White House.

“I think we have a chance. And if that happens, oil goes way down, prices go way down, inflation goes way down, and... much more importantly than even that, you won’t have a nuclear holocaust.”

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Police probe bomb threat at home of Pope’s brother

PHOTO: REUTERS

Police on April 16 were investigating a bomb threat made to the Chicago-area home of Pope Leo’s brother, Mr John Prevost, after a search found no explosives or hazardous materials.

A bomb threat was reported the evening of April 15 at the home of Mr John Prevost in New Lenox, Illinois, according to media outlets that cited police.

Mr Prevost lives on the same street cited as the location of the attack by police.

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Two planes grounded after accident at Delhi airport

Two aircraft were involved in an accident on the runway at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on April 16.

The incident took place at around 2.15 pm near Terminal 1 of the airport when the planes were being taxied.

Passengers were on board the aircraft at the time of the incident, but were safely disembarked.

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Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings to exit in June

PHOTO: ALEX GOODLETT/NYTIMES

Netflix chairman Reed Hastings is leaving the streaming service he co-founded 29 years ago as the company regains its footing after it lost its US$72 billion (S$91 billion) deal for Warner Bros Discovery.

In a letter to investors released on April 16, Netflix said Mr Hastings will not stand for re-election at its annual meeting in June and plans to focus on philanthropy and other pursuits.

The company’s stock plunged around 8 per cent on the news of Mr Hastings’ departure. The company’s co-founder is credited with helping to revolutionise how movies and television shows are delivered in homes, upending Hollywood’s business model.

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Former Austria goalie Alex Manninger dies at 48

Former Austria goalkeeper Alex Manninger, who played for Arsenal and a string of Italian clubs, died on April 16 at the age of 48 after the car he was driving was hit by a train at a crossing near Salzburg.

The Austrian Football Association (OEFB) and clubs associated with the player, who retired as a professional in 2017, mourned his passing.

Manninger made 33 appearances for Austria and played for Arsenal, mainly as a reserve, between 1997 and 2001, with the club winning the league title and FA Cup in the 1997-98 season. He ended his career at Liverpool in 2017.

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