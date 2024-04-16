While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 16

Israeli military pledges response to Iran attack

Israel’s military chief said on April 15 his country would respond to Iran’s weekend missile and drone attack, amid calls for restraint by allies anxious to avoid an escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned his war Cabinet for the second time in less than 24 hours to weigh how to react to Iran’s first-ever direct attack on Israel, a government source said.

Israel’s military chief of staff Herzi Halevi said the country would respond, but provided no details.

“This launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, and drones into Israeli territory will be met with a response,” he said at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel, which sustained some damage in the April 13 night-time attack.

