While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 16

Ukraine says fighting rages around Mariupol steel plant, port

Ukraine said on Friday it was trying to break Russian forces' siege of Mariupol, with fighting raging around the city's Illich steel works and port, as the capital Kyiv was rocked by some of the most powerful explosions in two weeks.

Russia said it had struck overnight what it said was a factory in Kyiv that made and repaired anti-ship missiles, in apparent retaliation for the sinking of the Moskva, the flagship of Moscow's Black Sea fleet.

The United States believes the Moskva was hit by two Ukrainian missiles and that there were Russian casualties, although numbers were unclear, a senior US official said on Friday.

Russia has previously said more than 500 sailors on board the Moskva were evacuated after the blast. Neither that assertion nor the US assessment could be independently verified.

READ MORE HERE

France's Macron clashes with Le Pen over Islamic headscarf ban