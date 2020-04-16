While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 16

Coronavirus: Survey shows people rely on trustworthy news outlets for info

More people are relying on news organisation, who are deemed to be more trustworthy, for information about the coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, rather than social media.

A survey conducted by Reuters Institute in six countries showed a "trust gap" between the two of about 33 percentage points on average.

But the authors of the survey also highlighted the fact that "large minorities" still do not take information on the outbreak seriously enough.

The findings in the survey, which was released on Wednesday, reflect growing trust in the work of mainstream media organisations amid the pandemic although it also showed that young people were more likely to rely on social media or messaging application groups for information.

Doctors think ventilators might harm some Covid-19 patients

A global debate has emerged among doctors treating Covid-19: When should patients who need help breathing be placed on ventilators - and could intubation do some people more harm than good?

It's one of the biggest medical questions of the day, along with how effective the antimalarial hydroxychloroquine really is, a US doctor told AFP.

The data is scarce and there aren't yet formal studies on the subject since the disease itself is so new and we don't have the benefit of hindsight.

Zoo may feed animals to animals as funds dry up in pandemic

The polar bear would be the last to go.

So says a zoo in northern Germany, which drew up a startling contingency plan if the financial strain caused by the government-ordered shutdown because of the coronavirus outbreak did not ease up soon: Slaughter some zoo animals and feed them to others.

The director of the zoo, Tierpark Neumünster, about an hour's drive north of Hamburg, told the German news agency DPA that such measures would be carried out only as a last resort.

Coronavirus: 106-year-old British woman beats Covid-19

A 106-year-old great-grandmother, thought to be the oldest patient in Britain to beat the novel coronavirus, was discharged from hospital to applause from nurses and health workers.

Connie Titchen, from Birmingham, in central England, battled the virus for just under three weeks and was given a clean bill of health by medics at City Hospital.

"I feel very lucky that I've fought off this virus," Titchen said. "I can't wait to see my family."

Apple releases budget iPhone SE priced at US$399

Apple on Wednesday (April 15) released a smaller iPhone priced at US$399 (S$568), cutting the starting price for the company's smartphone line in a move to broaden its appeal to budget-conscious customers as the coronavirus hobbles the global economy.

The lower-cost model could also attract more consumers to Apple services, a growing driver of revenue.

The iPhone SE, available April 24, is the second generation of a previous value model. It will start at US$50 less than what was previously the cheapest iPhone available, the US$449 iPhone 8, which will be retired.

