While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 15

Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible
Russia said its lead warship in the Black Sea sank on Thursday after an explosion and fire that Ukraine claimed was caused by a missile strike, dealing a blow to Moscow as it readied for new attacks that were likely to determine the conflict’s outcome.
The Moskva, Russia’s flagship in its Black Sea fleet, sank as it was being towed to port in stormy weather, Russian news agencies quoted the defence ministry as saying.
Russia said earlier that over 500 crew aboard the Soviet-era missile cruiser were evacuated after ammunition on board exploded. Ukraine said it hit the warship with a Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship missile.
Russia, which has not acknowledged an attack, said the incident is under investigation. Reuters was unable to verify any of the statements, including whether the ship had sunk.
US cannot 'take lightly' threat Russia could use nuclear weapons
The threat of Russia potentially using tactical or low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine cannot be taken lightly, but the CIA has not seen a lot of practical evidence reinforcing that concern, CIA director William Burns said on Thursday.
Burns' most extensive public comments since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 underscored concerns that the biggest attack against a European state since 1945 risks escalating to the use of nuclear weapons.
He spoke at Georgia Tech of the "potential desperation" and setbacks dealt Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces have suffered heavy losses and have been forced to retreat from some parts of northern Ukraine after failing to capture Kyiv.
Britain plans to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans on Thursday to send some asylum-seekers thousands of miles to Rwanda for processing and settlement there if their applications were successful, in a significant hardening of migration policy.
The British government has so far failed to curb the arrival of a small but steady flow of people making dangerous crossings, often on unseaworthy boats, across the English Channel from France, much to the frustration of Johnson.
In exchange for its cooperation, Britain will pay Rwanda £120 million (S$200 million) to finance "opportunities for Rwandans and migrants," including education, secondary qualifications, vocational and skills training, and language lessons, the Rwandan government said in a statement.
No toenails for Raducanu, but Briton finding her feet on clay
Britain's Emma Raducanu believes she can compete on clay ahead of her first professional match on the surface in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, even though she has no toenails left after the hardcourt season.
Britain play the Czech Republic in Prague on Friday and Saturday, with US Open champion Raducanu set to make her debut in the competition when she takes on Tereza Martincova.
Raducanu, however, has had another setback after an underwhelming start to 2022 in which she has suffered from blisters and a hip injury.
Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor marry
Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married each other in a low-key ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday.
Bhatt, 29 and, Kapoor, 39, have been dating for five years but have maintained a low-profile relationship, apart from occasional pictures on social media and rare appearances together.
The ceremony was held at Kapoor's house in the upmarket Mumbai suburb of Bandra.