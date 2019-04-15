While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 15

Social Democrats lead Finnish vote, early results show

Finland's leftist Social Democratic Party took an early lead in the country's general election on Sunday (April 14), credited with 19.2 per cent of the vote with 40.7 per cent of ballots counted.

The conservative National Coalition Party was in second at 17.2 per cent, while the far-right Finns Party and Prime Minister Juha Sipila's Centre Party were neck-and-neck at just over 15 per cent each.

Sipila told Finnish media his party was the "biggest loser in this election", adding that the result was "a big disappointment".

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp working again after outages



Facebook Inc said it restored services on Sunday (April 14) after some users could not access its social networking site, photo-sharing network Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp.

However, Facebook did not specify the cause or scope of the outages.

"Earlier today, some people may have experienced trouble connecting to the family of apps. The issue has since been resolved; we're sorry for any inconvenience," a Facebook spokesman told Reuters.

White House reviewing 'options' to send migrants to sanctuary cities



The White House confirmed Sunday (April 14) it is looking at ways to transfer undocumented migrants to US sanctuary cities as Democrats accused President Donald Trump of creating "manufactured chaos" at the US-Mexico border.

"This is an option on the table," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in an interview on ABC's This Week.

Trump "heard the idea, he likes it, so - well, we're looking to see if there are options that make it possible and doing a full and thorough and extensive review," she said.

Bergman actress Bibi Andersson dies, aged 83



Swedish actress Bibi Andersson, best known for her roles in legendary director Ingmar Bergman's films, died on Sunday (April 14) aged 83, her daughter Jenny Grede Dahlstrand told AFP.

Andersson is perhaps best known for starring in many of Bergman classics including The Seventh Seal (1957), Wild Strawberries (1957) and Persona (1966).

Andersson first started working with the director at the age of 15, when she was cast in several commercials for the Swedish soap brand "Bris", directed by Bergman.

Golf: Battle-tested Tiger Woods back on top with Masters title

Tiger Woods is still a game-changer.

And now the player who transformed golf with his first Masters title in 1997 is a major champion again after 11 years marked by personal turmoil and injuries that threatened not only his career but his prospects of living an ordinary life.

Woods expanded the sport’s reach as no one before him. The sight of Woods, clad in power red and fist-pumping as the putts dropped, inspired a generation of golfers and launched millions of dollars worth of endorsement campaigns.

