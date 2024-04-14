While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 14

Iran launches drone attack at Israel, expected to unfold ‘over hours’

Iran launched dozens of drones at Israel on April 13 but they will take hours to reach their targets, Israel’s military said, an attack that may trigger a major escalation between the regional archenemies, with the US pledging to back Israel.

Two security sources in Iraq said dozens of drones had been spotted flying from Iran toward Israel over Iraqi airspace in what Iranian Press TV called “extensive drone strikes” by the Revolutionary Guards.

Iran has vowed retaliation for what it called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed seven Revolutionary Guards officers including two senior commanders. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attack.

