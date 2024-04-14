While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 14

Iran launches drone attack at Israel, expected to unfold ‘over hours’
Iran launched dozens of drones at Israel on April 13 but they will take hours to reach their targets, Israel’s military said, an attack that may trigger a major escalation between the regional archenemies, with the US pledging to back Israel.
Two security sources in Iraq said dozens of drones had been spotted flying from Iran toward Israel over Iraqi airspace in what Iranian Press TV called “extensive drone strikes” by the Revolutionary Guards.
Iran has vowed retaliation for what it called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed seven Revolutionary Guards officers including two senior commanders. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attack.
Israel closes schools over security concerns: Army
Israel is closing schools nationwide over security concerns, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said on April 13, after Iran threated to retaliate for a deadly air strike on its Damascus consulate.
There will be “no educational activities” when the school week begins on April 14 “in light of the security situation,” he said in a televised statement.
The measure is set to last two days, according to online army guidelines.
Iberians hit the beaches as temperatures rise 10C above normal
People in Bilbao in northwestern Spain normally spend April dodging the showers but on April 13 many hit the beach as temperatures were up to 10 degrees Celsius above normal.
The Portuguese were also hitting the beach near Lisbon as temperatures rose to as high as 29 C.
Many people swapped umbrellas for ice creams as temperatures reached 21 C in Bilbao and were expected to hit 27 C elsewhere on Sunday, Aemet, the state weather forecasting agency said.
Fernandes earns unconvincing Man United draw at Bournemouth
Bruno Fernandes scored twice to rescue an unconvincing 2-2 draw for Manchester United at Bournemouth as they dropped to seventh place in the Premier League table on April 13.
The Portuguese came to the rescue after Bournemouth had deservedly led with goals by the in-form Dominic Solanke and Justin Kluivert and although the visitors pressed for a winner, it would have been undeserved.
United, who have gone four league games without a win, are on 50 points from 32 games, below Newcastle United on goal difference.
Olympians criticise Nike for skimpy women’s kit
Nike’s Team USA track and field kit for women is needlessly revealing and sexist, women athletes have said after the US sportswear brand unveiled its outfits for this summer’s Olympic Games.
Images made public on April 11 of the women’s kit on a mannequin, showing a very high-cut pantyline, triggered criticism from several athletes for what they saw as a decision to prioritise skimpiness over function.
“They are absolutely not made for performance,” US steeplechaser Colleen Quigley said in a message to Reuters.