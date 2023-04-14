While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 14

US arrests 21-year-old National Guardsman in documents leak
The FBI arrested a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman in connection with the leak of highly classified documents including maps, intelligence updates and the assessment of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Jack Teixeira, who works for the US Air Force National Guard, was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon without incident.
He will be charged with “unauthorised removal, retention and transmission of classified national defence information,” Attorney-General Merrick Garland told reporters at a Washington press conference.
“This investigation is ongoing. We will share more information at the appropriate time”
An emotional Joe Biden tells Irish parliament: ‘I’m home’
US President Joe Biden told the Irish parliament he was “home” in an emotional address on the second day of a nostalgic three-day tour celebrating his Irish heritage as he geared up for a planned 2024 re-election campaign.
“I’m home... I only wish I could stay longer,” he said, to applause and cheers in a packed chamber.
On one of the longest foreign trips of his presidency, Mr Biden became the fourth US president to address the parliament after John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.
Russia claims Bakhmut surrounded, Ukraine says holding on
Russia said on Thursday it had cut off Ukrainian forces inside Bakhmut, while Kyiv insisted supply lines were still open into the town, scene of the most brutal battle of the war.
AFP was unable to verify the status on the ground in the eastern town, which has turned into the longest and bloodiest fight since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
Russian troops have been battling since last summer to capture the town, which had a pre-war population of 70,000, and whose fall would now mostly present a symbolic victory for Russia.
Teen Italian volleyball star found dead outside Turkish hotel
Italy’s up-and-coming volleyball star Julia Ituma has died after a suspected fall from a hotel room window in Turkey after her team Novara were beaten by Turkish side Eczacibas in the Champions League semi-final.
Turkish police said 18-year-old Ituma was staying on the sixth floor of the hotel in Istanbul.
The body of the Italian-born athlete of Nigerian origin was discovered at 5.30am local time in front of the hotel, Turkish daily Daily Sabah reported.
Actor Jamie Foxx hospitalised with ‘medical complication’
Oscar-winning US actor Jamie Foxx has been hospitalised with an unspecified medical complication but is in recovery, his family says.
Foxx, 55, is under observation at a medical facility in the state of Georgia, where he is filming a Netflix movie, according to CNN.
“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” his daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted on Instagram on Wednesday.