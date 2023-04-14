While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 14

US arrests 21-year-old National Guardsman in documents leak

The FBI arrested a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman in connection with the leak of highly classified documents including maps, intelligence updates and the assessment of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Jack Teixeira, who works for the US Air Force National Guard, was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon without incident.

He will be charged with “unauthorised removal, retention and transmission of classified national defence information,” Attorney-General Merrick Garland told reporters at a Washington press conference.

“This investigation is ongoing. We will share more information at the appropriate time”

READ MORE HERE

An emotional Joe Biden tells Irish parliament: ‘I’m home’