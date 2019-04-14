While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 14

'Multiple' victims in Australia shooting: Police

A shooting in the Australian city of Melbourne early on Sunday (April 14) has left “multiple” victims, police said, but local media reported that there were no fatalities.

“Investigators believe multiple people were shot outside a nightclub near Little Chapel Street and Malvern Road about 3.20am,” the Victoria Police said in a statement.

It did not give any more details including the condition of the victims, but said the shooting occurred in Melbourne’s Prahran district.

Local media said there were three or four victims. "The exact circumstances are still being established," the police said.

London police fire shots after vehicle rams Ukraine embassy car

Police opened fire outside Ukraine's embassy in London on Saturday after a vehicle rammed into the ambassador's parked car and then drove at officers called to the scene.

No diplomatic staff were injured in the incident and nor was the suspect, a man in his 40s, but he was taken to hospital as a precaution after being arrested, police said.

The incident, which began at around 10am (5pm Singapore time) and took place in the exclusive Holland Park area, is not being treated as terrorism.

Democrats give Trump 10 days to hand over tax returns

Democratic lawmakers on Saturday gave tax authorities a final deadline of April 23 to hand over President Donald Trump's tax returns, which Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration was considering.

Democrats have seized on the issue of Trump's undisclosed taxes since taking control of the House of Representatives - citing a little-known law that allows Congress to review anyone's returns to conduct an investigation.

On Wednesday, Mnuchin said the Treasury was handling the request and that a deadline set for that date would be missed, citing possible constitutional issues. But on Saturday, he said the administration would respond by the revised deadline.

A mother took her child to a mall - then a stranger threw him from a balcony

The Mall of America had been open only 17 minutes when the screaming started.

On the first floor, laying face up between an escalator and the Michael Kors store, was a five-year-old boy. He had been thrown from three storeys above - by a stranger, police say.

There was blood; the boy was not moving.

Football: Two Pogba penalties earn sluggish Man United a win over West Ham

Two Paul Pogba penalties earned lethargic Manchester United a 2-1 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Having lost five of their previous six matches in all competitions, United looked short on confidence early on against West Ham, who had a goal ruled out in the 10th minute when Felipe Anderson was adjudged to be offside when finding the net.

That tight call went United's way, and soon after they were in front when Pogba hammered home a 19th minute penalty, much to the relief of home crowd.

