While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 12

US, Philippines agree on security assistance road map

The top defence and diplomatic officials from the US and Philippines agreed on Tuesday to complete a road map on US security assistance to the Philippines in the next five to 10 years, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

Mr Austin said the long-time allies discussed the delivery of “priority defence platforms” including radars, drones, military transport aircraft and coastal and air defence systems at a so-called 2+2 meeting in Washington, which also involved US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their Philippine counterparts.

Philippines Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo told the same news conference the two sides “redoubled” their commitment to modernising the Philippines-US alliance in recognition that “our partnership will need to play a stronger role in preserving an international law-based international order.”

Experts, including former US defence officials, say the United States sees the Philippines as a potential location for rockets, missiles and artillery systems to counter a Chinese amphibious invasion of Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

