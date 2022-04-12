While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 12

UN officials say Ukraine children, women need more protection
Top officials at the United Nations called Monday (April 11) for both an investigation into Russia's violence against women during its invasion of Ukraine, and the protection of children in the conflict.
"This war must stop. Now," Sima Bahous, director of the UN women's agency, told a meeting of the Security Council in New York.
"We are increasingly hearing of rape and sexual violence. These allegations must be independently investigated to ensure justice and accountability."
US and India to keep 'close consultation' on Ukraine, Biden says
US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a candid discussion Monday (April 11) about how to counter the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a senior Biden administration official said.
Despite rising tensions between the two countries, the official characterised the meeting as warm and productive and said the US stands ready to help India diversify its energy imports, which would make it less reliant on Russia.
The leaders also discussed India's role in helping to bolster global food supply, the official said. Modi's reluctance to criticise Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression in Ukraine has complicated a budding security partnership between the democracies in countering China's influence.
Embattled Sri Lanka PM appeals for 'patience' from protesters
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa pleaded for "patience" Monday (April 11) as thousands continued to take to the streets to protest his family's rule, with public anger at a fever pitch over the country's crippling economic crisis.
Sri Lanka's 22 million residents have seen weeks of power blackouts and severe shortages of food, fuel and even life-saving medicine in the country's worst downturn since independence in 1948.
Protesters have rallied daily since saturday against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa - Mahinda's younger brother - in Colombo and across the island nation, chanting "Gota go home" and calling for his government's removal.
Britney Spears says she is pregnant
Britney Spears on Monday (April 11) announced she is pregnant with her third child, six months after an LA judge ended the controversial guardianship the pop icon said barred her from having more children.
"I got a pregnancy test... and uhhhhh well... I am having a baby," the 40-year-old said on Instagram.
A judge in November dissolved the conservatorship long overseen by Spears' father - an arrangement the singer said had prevented her from having a contraceptive IUD removed despite her desire for more children.
Golf: Tiger Woods makes huge leap in world ranking
Tiger Woods posted the two worst rounds of his career at the Masters over the weekend, but just making the cut vaulted the 15-time major winner 228 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Woods, who had not played a competitive round since the 2020 Masters, played in November of that year, entered last week ranked 973rd. He moved to 745th following his 47th-place showing at Augusta National.
That's a far cry from the 679 weeks he has spent at No. 1, but the 46-year-old's ability to ever compete again had been in question since nearly losing his leg in a car accident 14 months ago.