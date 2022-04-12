While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 12

UN officials say Ukraine children, women need more protection

Top officials at the United Nations called Monday (April 11) for both an investigation into Russia's violence against women during its invasion of Ukraine, and the protection of children in the conflict.

"This war must stop. Now," Sima Bahous, director of the UN women's agency, told a meeting of the Security Council in New York.

"We are increasingly hearing of rape and sexual violence. These allegations must be independently investigated to ensure justice and accountability."

