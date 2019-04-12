While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 12

Not the right time to ease sanctions on North Korea, says Trump

President Donald Trump rejected on Thursday the idea of easing sanctions on North Korea to move denuclearisation talks along, adding that now was not the right time for economic concessions being sought by Seoul, which would allow it to resume joint projects with Pyongyang like the Kaesong industrial complex.

Mr Trump however said he could be open to “various smaller deals” to achieve the denuclearisation of North Korea in a more incremental manner, which would be a departure from his and his administration’s all-or-nothing approach so far.

“There are various smaller deals that maybe could happen,” said Mr Trump in remarks before his meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, with whom he said he would discuss “certain humanitarian things” for North Korea.

“But at this moment, we’re talking about the big deal. The big deal is we have to get rid of the nuclear weapons.”

British PM Theresa May defends Brexit delay, critic asks her to resign

British Prime Minister Theresa May defended her decision to delay Brexit and seek a compromise exit plan with the opposition Labour Party as one angry lawmaker from her own party stood up in parliament on Thursday and asked her to resign.

The European Union has agreed to delay Brexit by up to six months to Oct 31 while May seeks an agreement with Labour that she hopes will help get her three-times rejected exit deal approved by parliament.

"This is not the normal way of British politics... Reaching an agreement will not be easy, because to be successful it will require both sides to make compromises," May told parliament.

Israeli spacecraft crashes onto moon after technical failures

Don’t stop believing! We came close but unfortunately didn’t succeed with the landing process. More updates to follow.#SpaceIL #Beresheet pic.twitter.com/QnLAwEdKRv — Israel To The Moon (@TeamSpaceIL) April 11, 2019

Israeli spacecraft Beresheet crashed onto the moon on Thursday after a series of technical failures during its final descent, shattering hopes of a historic controlled landing on the lunar surface.

The unmanned robotic lander suffered periodic engine and communications failures during the landing sequence, which lasted around 21 minutes, the support team said.

Beresheet, whose name is Hebrew for the biblical phrase "In the beginning", had travelled through space for seven weeks in a series of expanding orbits around Earth before crossing into the moon's gravity last week.

Image of crying toddler on US border wins World Press Photo award

The haunting image of a little girl crying helplessly as she and her mother are taken into custody by US border officials on Thursday won the prestigious World Press Photo Award.

Judges said veteran Getty photographer John Moore's picture taken after Honduran mother Sandra Sanchez and her daughter Yanela illegally crossed the US-Mexican border last year showed "a different kind of violence that is psychological".

The picture of the wailing toddler was published world-wide and caused a public outcry about Washington's controversial policy to separate thousands of migrants from their children.

Football: Late Alonso header gives Chelsea Europa League win in Prague

Chelsea struck late with a header by defender Marcos Alonso to beat a stubborn Slavia Prague side 1-0 in their Europa League quarter-final, first leg on Thursday.

Spaniard Alonso broke the deadlock for the west London side in the 86th minute when he sneaked behind two defenders to connect with Willian's cross.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri made seven changes to his lineup from the team that beat West Ham United 2-0 in the Premier League on Monday, with Belgian talisman Eden Hazard coming off the bench for the last half an hour.

