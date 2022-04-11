While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 11

France's Macron and Le Pen head to April 24 election runoff

French leader Emmanuel Macron and his strongest challenger Marine Le Pen qualified on Sunday for a presidential election runoff on April 24, pitting a pro-European economic liberal against a far-right nationalist.

With projections putting Macron in first place ahead of Le Pen after Sunday's first round voting, other major candidates admitted defeat. Except for another far-right candidate, Eric Zemmour, they all urged voters to back the incumbent in two weeks' time in order to block the far-right.

Ifop pollsters predicted a tight runoff, with 51 per cent for Macron and 49 per cent for Le Pen. In 2017, he won with 66.1 per cent of the votes.

