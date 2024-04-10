While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 10

Blinken says talks on Israel’s Rafah offensive expected next week



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on April 9 said he expects talks between Israeli and US officials to take place next week on a potential Israeli military operation in Rafah, Gaza’s last refuge for displaced Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday victory over Hamas required entry into Rafah and said there was a date for the operation, despite Washington’s warning not to go ahead.

Blinken, speaking to reporters after a meeting with British Foreign Minister David Cameron at the State Department, said Washington has not been given a date.

