While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 10

Pakistan PM Imran Khan ousted in a no-confidence vote
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted on Sunday when he lost a vote of confidence in Parliament, after being deserted by coalition partners who blame him for a crumbling economy and failure to deliver on his campaign promises.
The result of the vote, the culmination of a 13-hour session that included repeated delays, was announced just before 1am (4am Singapore time) by the presiding speaker of Parliament’s lower house, Ayaz Sadiq.
Khan, 69 was ousted after three and a half years as the leader of the nuclear-armed country of 220 million where the military has ruled for nearly half its nearly 75-year history.
The late-night vote followed multiple adjournments in the chamber, called due to lengthy speeches by member’s of Khan’s party, who said there was a US conspiracy to oust the cricket star-turned-politician.
Britain's Johnson walks through empty Kyiv with Zelensky
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson walked through the streets of Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a surprise visit on Saturday, weeks after the city was attacked by Russian forces and remains vulnerable.
Zelensky's office published a video of the pair walking through the largely empty city centre guarded by what appeared to be snipers and other heavy security.
They walked through Kyiv's main Kreshchatyk street to the Maidan square, where a 2014 revolution overthrew a pro-Moscow government, when hostilities with neighbouring Russia began.
Spurred by Putin, Russians turn on one another over Ukraine
With President Vladimir Putin's direct encouragement, Russians who support the war against Ukraine are starting to turn on the enemy within.
The episodes are not yet a mass phenomenon, but they illustrate the building paranoia and polarisation in Russian society. Citizens are denouncing one another in an eerie echo of Josef Stalin's terror, spurred on by vicious official rhetoric from the state and enabled by far-reaching new laws that criminalise dissent.
There are reports of students turning in teachers and people telling on their neighbours and even the diners at the next table.
Golf: Tiger struggles to 78 - his worst-ever Masters round
Tiger Woods struggled through pain and fatigue to his worst-ever Masters round on Saturday, firing a six-over par 78 in the third round of the 86th Masters.
Woods continued his incredible comeback 14 months after suffering severe leg injuries in a car crash, but finished with bogeys at 16 and 17 and a double bogey at the 18th.
The 15-time major champion finished 54 holes at Augusta National on seven-over 223 and walked off the course 18 strokes adrift of leader Scottie Scheffler.
Football: Ronaldo apologises over mobile phone swipe
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has apologised after he appeared to knock a mobile phone out of a supporter's hand following his side's 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday.
Footage emerged on social media of Ronaldo appearing to swipe his hand towards the ground as he walked off the pitch and headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park.
Eyewitnesses said the 37-year-old had knocked a fan's phone out of their hand and it smashed to the ground.