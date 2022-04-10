While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 10

Pakistan PM Imran Khan ousted in a no-confidence vote

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted on Sunday when he lost a vote of confidence in Parliament, after being deserted by coalition partners who blame him for a crumbling economy and failure to deliver on his campaign promises.

The result of the vote, the culmination of a 13-hour session that included repeated delays, was announced just before 1am (4am Singapore time) by the presiding speaker of Parliament’s lower house, Ayaz Sadiq.

Khan, 69 was ousted after three and a half years as the leader of the nuclear-armed country of 220 million where the military has ruled for nearly half its nearly 75-year history.

The late-night vote followed multiple adjournments in the chamber, called due to lengthy speeches by member’s of Khan’s party, who said there was a US conspiracy to oust the cricket star-turned-politician.

