While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 10

EU to agree Brexit delay, but France pushes for conditions

European Union leaders will grant Prime Minister Theresa May a second delay to Brexit but they could demand she accepts a much longer extension as France pushed for conditions to limit Britain’s ability to undermine the bloc.

In a sign of just how far the three-year Brexit crisis has sapped British power, May dashed to Berlin and Paris to ask Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron to allow the world’s fifth largest economy to put off its divorce from April 12.

While it was not immediately clear what Merkel and Macron, Europe’s two most powerful leaders, agreed with May, an advance draft of conclusions for Wednesday’s emergency EU summit said Britain would be granted another delay on certain conditions.

May has asked the EU for a Brexit delay to June 30 but the draft left the end-date blank pending a decision by the other 27 national leaders on Wednesday in Brussels.

Netanyahu and main rival Gantz claim victory in Israel election

Both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main challenger Benny Gantz claimed victory in Israel’s election on Tuesday, with several exit polls giving the veteran right-wing leader an advantage in forming a coalition government.

Netanyahu, in power consecutively since 2009, is fighting for his political survival as he seeks a fifth term. He faces possible indictment in three corruption cases, in which the right-wing Likud party leader has denied any wrongdoing.

Exit polls on two of Israel’s three main TV channels showed Gantz’s centrist Blue and White Party won slightly more seats than Likud in the 120-member parliament, while a third survey forecast a tie.

New York orders mandatory measles vaccinations

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a public health emergency in parts of Brooklyn on Tuesday in response to a measles outbreak, requiring unvaccinated people living in the affected areas to get the vaccine or face fines.

The city's largest measles outbreak since 1991 has mainly been confined to the Orthodox Jewish community in the borough of Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighbourhood, with 285 cases confirmed since October, de Blasio said at a news conference. That compares to only two reported cases in 2017.

He was joined by health officials who decried what they called "misinformation" spread by opponents of vaccination.

Dalai Lama, 83, hospitalised with chest infection

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama was admitted to a New Delhi hospital on Tuesday with chest infection, an aide said, adding that the 83-year-old Buddhist monk was stable.

The Dalai Lama, who fled to India in early 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule, lives in exile in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamshala.

Many of the up to 100,000 Tibetans living in India are worried that their fight for a genuinely autonomous homeland would end with the Dalai Lama.

Football: Kane could be out for rest of the season, says Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said talisman Harry Kane could be out of the rest of the season after he limped off injured in the second half of his team's 1-0 Champions League victory against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Kane appeared to roll his left ankle in a coming-together with City's Fabian Delph and was replaced by Lucas Moura in the 58th minute. He was helped down the tunnel with the score still at 0-0.

Son Heung-min put Spurs ahead in the 78th minute and they held on to win the match 1-0, putting themselves in pole position with the second leg of the quarter-final to come in Manchester on April 17.

