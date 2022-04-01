While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 1

Singaporeans, Malaysians rejoice as land borders fully reopen
Minutes before the land borders were set to reopen at 11.59pm on Thursday, the waiting crowd began to move.
At midnight, they streamed by foot, car and motorbike across the checkpoints in Woodlands and Tuas, many heading towards home or meeting family members who were waiting on the other side to pick them up.
Cars tooted their horns as they drove into the complex, while people on foot clapped and cheered before the jubilant mood quickly settled into one of business as usual of clearing immigration checks.
The border had been closed since March 17, 2020. By 10.50pm, more than 200 people, mainly Malaysian, were waiting patiently at Woodlands. At Tuas, some 500 motorbike riders waited eagerly as time went by, some revving their machines in anticipation.
Record emergency oil release in 'moment of peril' for world
President Joe Biden on Thursday launched the largest release ever from the US emergency oil reserve and challenged oil companies to drill more in an attempt to bring down gasoline prices that have soared during Russia’s war with Ukraine.
The announcement comes as part of a broad effort by Biden to tackle raging inflation that has hurt US consumers and threatens Biden’s fellow Democrats as they seek to maintain control of Congress in the November elections.
Starting in May, the United States will release one million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil for six months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), he said.
Zelensky says situation in some places tough, fires top officials
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said the situation in the south and the Donbas region remained extremely difficult and reiterated that Russia was building up forces near the besieged city of Mariupol.
And in a rare sign of internal dissent, Zelensky also said in a video address that he had sacked two senior members of the national security service on the grounds they were traitors.
Zelensky, who often uses colourful imagery, said the Russians were so evil and so keen on destruction that they seemed to be from another world, "monsters who burn and plunder, who attack and are bent on murder".
Protest at Sri Lankan leader's home turns violent
A protest by hundreds of people trying to storm the home of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa turned violent on Thursday, with at least one man critically wounded, as residents slammed the government’s handling of the country’s crippling economic crisis.
Security forces fired into the crowd – it was not immediately clear if they used live rounds or rubber bullets – and used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the demonstrators, who were demanding Rajapaksa’s resignation.
Protesters set fire to an army bus parked across the lane leading to Rajapaksa’s home in Colombo’s Mirihana residential quarter, as well as a police vehicle. They also toppled a neighbour’s wall and used bricks to attack officers and troops.
Bruce Willis' declining health evident for some time
The announcement that Bruce Willis was stepping back from acting because of cognitive difficulties came as no surprise to people who have worked with the action hero, reports said.
Family this week revealed the star of the Die Hard franchise has been diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects the use and understanding of language.
Filmmakers who have collaborated with Willis told the Los Angeles Times that his decline has been apparent for some time.