While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 1

Singaporeans, Malaysians rejoice as land borders fully reopen

Minutes before the land borders were set to reopen at 11.59pm on Thursday, the waiting crowd began to move.

At midnight, they streamed by foot, car and motorbike across the checkpoints in Woodlands and Tuas, many heading towards home or meeting family members who were waiting on the other side to pick them up.

Cars tooted their horns as they drove into the complex, while people on foot clapped and cheered before the jubilant mood quickly settled into one of business as usual of clearing immigration checks.

The border had been closed since March 17, 2020. By 10.50pm, more than 200 people, mainly Malaysian, were waiting patiently at Woodlands. At Tuas, some 500 motorbike riders waited eagerly as time went by, some revving their machines in anticipation.

