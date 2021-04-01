While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 1

Biden details 'once-in-a-generation' US$2 trillion infrastructure plan

President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a US$2 trillion (S$2.7 trillion) infrastructure plan aimed at modernising America's crumbling transport network, creating millions of jobs and delivering a "once-in-a-generation" investment enabling the United States to best China on the global economic stage.

The first phase of Biden's "Build Back Better" programme, which he set out in a speech in Pittsburgh, details massive investment spread over eight years.

"Today, I'm proposing a plan for the nation that rewards work, not just rewards wealth. It builds a fair economy that gives everybody a chance to succeed. It's going to create the strongest, most resilient, innovative economy in the world," Biden said.

"It's a once-in-a-generation investment in America, unlike anything we've seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and the space race decades ago."

Get tough on China or risk losing control of global trade, UK tells G-7

Britain pushed Group of 7 (G-7) allies on Wednesday to get tough on China over its trade practices or risk losing control of the international trading system, calling for an overhaul of outdated and ineffective World Trade Organisation rules.

Trade minister Liz Truss hosted a meeting with her G-7 counterparts and the new head of the WTO, using Britain's platform as current president of the group of rich countries to promote post-Brexit Britain as a leading free trade advocate.

In her opening remarks to the meeting she said: "If we fail to act, then we risk global trade fragmenting under the tyranny of the largest... in which the big players feel they get to set the rules. That winner-takes-all future would ultimately leave people across the world worse off."

Britain's queen makes Russia quip in first outing in five months

Queen Elizabeth II made her first public appearance outside the walls of Windsor Castle in nearly five months on Wednesday, making a quip about the country's frosty relationship with Russia.

The 94-year-old monarch has been shielding due to the coronavirus pandemic, but ventured out to attend a military service in south-east England.

The maskless monarch said she was "delighted" to be out on engagements again, and shared a joke with an officer from the Royal Australian Air Force.

Matriarch of Fisherman's Friend cough drops empire dies at 91

Doreen Lofthouse, who helped transform Fisherman's Friend cough sweets from a small firm in northern England into a global brand, has died at 91, officials said.

She married into the Lofthouse family in the 1960s and helped their business, based in Fleetwood, Lancashire, achieve worldwide recognition while retaining local production.

Fisherman's Friend was created in 1865 by James Lofthouse, a pharmacist in the coastal town, first as liquid, then as lozenges, to help deep-sea fishermen deal with sore throats and coughs.

Tennis: Osaka upset by Sakkari in Miami Open quarter-finals

Reigning US and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka was upset by Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Miami Open quarter-finals, ending the Japanese star's 23-match win streak.

World number two Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion who was chasing her first Miami crown, only won eight points in the first set, never managing a winner.

Osaka broke in the second game of the second set and seized a 3-0 lead before Sakkari roared back.

