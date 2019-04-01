While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 1

Turkish opposition set to seize Ankara in major setback for Erdogan

Turkey’s main opposition party appeared on course to seize control of Ankara in Sunday’s (March 31) local elections, defeating President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party in the capital for the first time since he came to power 16 years ago.

With almost 90 per cent of votes counted, the mayoral candidate of the secularist opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Mansur Yavas, had secured 50.3 per cent, giving him a 2.8 percentage points lead over his AKP rival.

With the AK Party lead in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, also shrinking to a 0.2 percentage point margin, defeat in Ankara would be a major setback for Erdogan who campaigned relentlessly for two months ahead of the vote which he described as a “matter of survival” for Turkey.

READ MORE HERE

Brazil opens Israel trade mission in Jerusalem, short of full embassy move

Brazil opened a new trade mission to Israel in Jerusalem on Sunday (March 31), edging back from earlier signals it would follow the United States with a full embassy move to the contested city.

The announcement came during a visit by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, an outspoken admirer of President Donald Trump, who broke global consensus by recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in late 2017 and moving the US embassy there last May.

Bolsonaro had suggested in January he would follow suit.

READ MORE HERE

Murdered South Carolina student may have thought car was her Uber ride: Police



A South Carolina man has been charged in the murder of a University of South Carolina student who may have gotten into her killer's car mistakenly believing that it was her Uber ride, police said.

Nathaniel Rowland, 24, was charged with the murder and kidnapping of Samantha Josephson, 21, who was last seen outside of Five Points bar in Columbia, South Carolina early Friday (March 29) morning, Columbia Police Chief William Holbrook said during a news conference on Saturday evening.

Her friends called the authorities to report a missing person about 12 hours later after they had not seen Josephson since she left the bar the night before, he said.



READ MORE HERE

Football: Liverpool back on top as late own goal secures 2-1 win over Tottenham



Liverpool moved back top of the Premier League in dramatic fashion as Toby Alderweireld's last minute own goal beat Tottenham 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday (March 31).

Jurgen Klopp's side move two points clear of Manchester City once more at the top of the table, but City have a game in hand.

Liverpool's hopes of ending a 29-year wait to win the title looked set to be dealt a massive blow as Lucas Moura's strike 20 minutes from time cancelled out Roberto Firmino's early opener.

READ MORE HERE

Formula One: Lewis Hamilton wins Bahrain Grand Prix after Leclerc heartbreak



Defending world champion Lewis Hamilton took advantage of Ferrari new boy Charles Leclerc's wretched misfortune on Sunday (March 31) when he claimed a dramatic victory for Mercedes in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The five-time champion, who looked to be heading for second behind the 21-year-old Monegasque, gained the lead with 10 laps remaining when Formula One's new star, who claimed a record-breaking pole position for Ferrari on Saturday, was hit by engine problems.

As he slowed, Hamilton hunted him down to claim his first win of the season, his third at the Bahrain International Circuit and the 74th of his career ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

READ MORE HERE

