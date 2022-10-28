‘Where is Nancy?’: Intruder assaults US House Speaker Pelosi’s husband with hammer at home

WASHINGTON – A hammer-wielding man attacked US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband during a break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home early on Friday, authorities said, in an assault that raised fears about political violence ahead of the Nov 8 midterm elections.

Mr Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to a hospital for treatment and was expected to make a full recovery, Mrs Pelosi’s office said. Several media outlets reported he underwent surgery.

The man arrested at the scene, David Depape, 42, will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and several other felony charges, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said.

The Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives, who is second in the constitutional line of succession to the US presidency, was in Washington with her protective detail at the time of the assault, according to the US Capitol Police.

Authorities were still investigating a motive for the predawn attack, which was witnessed and interrupted by police officers dispatched to the Pelosi home for an “A-priority wellbeing check,” chief Scott told reporters.

The intruder shouted “Where is Nancy?“ before attacking her husband, CNN and The Washington Post both reported, citing unnamed sources. CNN said the assailant also told police at the scene that he had been “waiting for Nancy.”

Recent posts on several Internet sites by a user named “daviddepape” include references to anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, criticism of women, “satanic paedophilia,” censorship by tech companies, and other far-right political themes. Older messages promote quartz crystals and hemp bracelets. Reuters could not confirm that the posts were made by the suspect.

It was unclear how the intruder got into the three-storey red brick townhouse in the affluent Pacific Heights neighbourhood. Aerial photos showed shattered glass on a door at the rear of the house. Streets around the residence were closed off on Friday morning.

The assault occurred less than two weeks before midterm elections in which control of the House and US Senate is at stake.

Chief Scott said police were called to the house at 2.27am Pacific time, where they encountered Depape and Mr Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer, before Depape pulled the hammer away and attacked Mr Pelosi.

Police officers tackled, disarmed and arrested Depape and took both men to a hospital for treatment, chief Scott said at a press briefing. He declined to answer questions, and said police would provide more details later.

A spokesman for Mrs Pelosi said in a statement on Friday afternoon that Mr Pelosi underwent surgery “to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands”, and said his doctors expected “a full recovery”.

The suspect was also at a hospital, and will be charged with attempted homicide and other crimes, the authorities said.