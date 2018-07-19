When you search 'idiot' in Google Images, US President Donald Trump's photos appear

A group of netizens have started an unusual Internet protest against United States President Donald Trump - using Google searches.

Type "idiot" into the Google Images search bar and you will find that the first several results are photographs of the United States President.

Apparently, the search result came after the 2004 punk rock song American Idiot was used as an anthem by protesters during Mr Trump's recent trip to London last Thursday (July 12).

According to the Guardian, since then, protesters have been trying to maintain the search bar's association between Mr Trump's photos and the word "idiot".

To do so, netizens are trying to manipulate Google's algorithm, such as gathering people to upvote a Reddit post containing a photo of the US leader and the keyword.

By Thursday evening (Singapore time), 11 out of 12 of the first photos that appeared in the Google Image search were related to Mr Trump.

In 2004, Google met with a similar controversy when the word "Jew" turned up a hook-nosed caricature.

The company refused to delete the image and instead explained in an ad next to the image explaining why the caricature appeared in the results.

"A site's ranking in Google's search results relies heavily on computer algorithms using thousands of factors to calculate a page's relevance to a given query," the tech company said back then, reported the Guardian. "Sometimes subtleties of language cause anomalies to appear that cannot be predicted."

Other Google Image associations that were controversial in the past include Michelle Obama and photoshopped images of the former first lady's face, made to look like an ape, and images of Bill Clinton when the term rapist was entered.